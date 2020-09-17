LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote Kammeyer for Bremer County District 1 Supervisor
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to show my support for Ken Kammeyer in the upcoming election for Bremer County Supervisor. I have known Ken for more than 16 years, and I’m glad he has decided to run another term.
The word integrity comes to my mind when I think about what to say about Ken. He has the skills needed to manage as well as the knowledge for budgeting with the leadership and desirer it takes to be a County Supervisor.
With his many years of business experience he has the ability to make common sense decisions that are fair and in the best interest for the residents of Bremer County.
Ken truly cares about what happens here and I hope you will support him as I will in the Nov. 3 election.
Dan L. Pickett
Bremer County Sheriff
Janesville
Egli will help Iowa regain education prominence
To the Editor:
It goes without saying, as many would agree, the upcoming Nov. 3 election could be the most significantly important election in our nation’s history. At the national level, we will choose who will be our president for the next four years and many senatorial seats will be decided upon that could affect the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
This election is also vitally important at the state level and I want to offer my support to Pam Egli for the Iowa Senate, District 32. Here are a few reasons why I think Pam Egli will be a great state senator for District 32.
Pam is a longtime respected teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community. She was the head negotiator for teachers in her union for eight years and has a deep understanding of education. Pam believes that teachers’ perspectives need to be included in vital decisions about education, such as the decision to reopen schools. She also believes that all students have a right to top-quality education and that education accessibility needs to be improved in rural Iowa.
Because of her strong background and understanding of education, Pam has been endorsed by the Iowa State Educators Association. Iowa was once viewed as having the best education system in the United States… as a former educator myself, I remember being No. 1 for years… we need to make that happen again.
Pam believes all people deserve access to affordable healthcare, including affordable prescription drugs. She supports expanding healthcare accessibility in rural areas. She also thinks it is extremely important for Iowa to improve its mental healthcare services, which are currently ranked as one of the worst in the United States. Pam is committed to improving senior care in Iowa… the recent crisis and its impact on nursing homes has shown us that we need to dramatically improve how our elders are treated rural Iowa.
Pam is committed to improving the rural quality of life, including expanding and improving infrastructure in rural areas, including roads, bridges and broadband internet. The recent crisis revealed how important it is for rural communities to have quality access to the internet. Pam is focused on maintaining the vitality of rural life and small towns in our great state.
As a former educator/coach for over 35 years in Tripoli and the surrounding communities. I believe Pam Egli holds many of the same values and beliefs that I hold regarding the quality of life in rural Iowa. On November 3, I will cast my vote for Pam Egli to the Iowa Senate and I hope you will too.
Roger Goudschaal
Tripoli