LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The benefits of ethanol
To the Editor:
Ethanol has multiple benefits. As the lowest-cost octane booster, it allows more power from smaller, more fuel efficient engines and it reduces greenhouse gas emissions. But it has another positive that largely goes unseen by the public – it generates economic value and puts money into the pockets of an ever-expanding circle of local businesses and consumers.
A dollar generated by ethanol turns over about a half-dozen times. Seventy thousand Iowa farmers growing corn and thousands more employed in making, distributing or selling ethanol-based fuel spend their earnings first in their communities.
The Iowa Biofuels Standard (House Bill 185 and Senate File 481) would amplify the benefits to all Iowans. Among other things, this legislation would establish a minimum standard content of E10 (10 percent ethanol) in gasoline for automobiles. The money saved from lower fuel costs benefits everyone who has ever pulled into a Casey’s or Kwik Star to gas up the car. Those savings increase when purchasing E15 (Unleaded 88) which provides a higher octane for even less money.
We should all ask our legislators to get behind this fiscally responsible plan to boost our rural economy and save consumers money. Please support the Iowa Biofuel Standard.
Mark Mueller
Iowa Corn Growers Association
Waverly
What problem is election bill solving?
To the Editor:
On reading Rep. Sandy Salmon’s (R-Janesville) explanation on the recently passed Iowa Voter Suppression Act by Iowa Republicans in this newspaper, one wonders if she has ever possessed a sense of irony (Election integrity bill passes House, Bremer County Independent, March 2, 2021).
There has been zero evidence of widespread voter fraud anywhere in the U.S., yet Mrs. Salmon has certainly been a fan of several voter fraud conspiracy theories. A quick reading of her Facebook page shows links to several screeds authored by QAnon influencers Peter Navarro and Sydney Powell, both of whom were discredited for peddling false claims of national voter fraud for former President Trump.
I certainly won’t take her word that similar fraud exists in Iowa, especially when she’s fine with the 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate winning by just six votes, while claiming Trump should have won thousands elsewhere.
However, Iowa had over 70% voter participation in the 2020 election, so Republicans needed a solution in search of a problem. Even though the state went heavily for Trump and state Republicans, Gov. Kim Reynolds and company look at places like Georgia and feel a very real fear their majorities in Iowa could evaporate the same way without swift action.
Curtailing early voting, restricting absentee voting, and prohibiting local control for additional polling sites not only puts barriers up for underserved communities, it also restricts the ability to vote of the most reliable cohort of Republican voters – folks over 65. If I was a senior voter, I would want Republicans to care more about issues like Social Security support, retirement savings protections and health care access, rather than view me as collateral damage in order to keep liberals from voting.
Republicans appear to think they no longer need to worry about the votes of their loyal senior voting bloc – they would rather keep fighting culture wars and suppress voting access to keep their QAnon loving seditionist base happy and turning out those votes to keep themselves in power.
Dan Brown
Janesville