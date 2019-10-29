LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote incumbents for City Council
To the Editor:
Once again it is time to elect City Council members and a mayor for Waverly and it’s good to see there are many citizens interested in holding one of those positions.
This past year I observed the council members receiving a deal of criticism and even some verbal abuse over various issues, which was totally uncalled for. I felt the present council displayed a great deal of professionalism and was very functional as a group.
As a former council member (1983-1989), I understand how the process works and so choose not to be too critical, knowing council members may have more information than I have. Some of the best advice I was ever given was to never to serve on any committee or board with an “agenda.” If that agenda drives you, it will be difficult to be objective in your decision making.
In that regard, it does appear that some currently running with an agenda of reversing some earlier decisions, i.e. going back to four lanes, etc. That issue has divided the community and will continue to disrupt council meetings.
Having said that, my vote will be for Edith Waldstein for at large council person along with Dean Soash for mayor and Mike Scherer for 4th Ward Councilman.
Al Janssen
Waverly
Support progressive leadership
To the Editor:
As one who has lived in Waverly for over 30 years, I’ve had the joy of seeing the city grow into a vibrant and vital community. That growth has happened because of thoughtful leadership that takes a progressive view of what’s necessary for a city to stay healthy and to blossom. Investing in infrastructure, people and amenities that make Waverly attractive is one of the big reasons why our city is the envy of many in the state.
The current city council and the mayor have all had a hand in propelling the community, and thus it is that I will cast my vote for those who engage in thoughtful, progressive leadership. Mayor Soash, Councilwoman Waldstein and Councilman Sherer exhibit the kind of qualities I want in a governing body.
Reactionary and naysaying leadership that draws forth the negative from others, at any level of governance, on the other hand, is not helpful. It is easy to complain in broad, sweeping generalities about what is wrong and to paint others as the problem. Thoughtful, progressive leadership acts for what’s best for the common good, not just for what will stir the pot.
Beth A. Olson
Waverly
Waverly Volunteer Firefighters Association: Making Donations Count
To the Editor:
If you have ever wondered what happens to your money when you donate to the Waverly Volunteer Firefighters Association (WVFA), rest assured, it all goes back to help our community.
In the last three years alone, the WVFA has contributed over $50,000 back to the community in the purchase of new fire-fighting equipment, the establishment of a scholarship program, strengthening our fire prevention program, and setting money aside to develop a new training center. All of this has been made possible by your contributions to our dance, pancake breakfast, chicken barbecue, and by the Volunteer Firefighters hosting two State Conventions.
Our fire prevention program reaches 1,200 daycare, pre-K and K-4 students in Waverly each year. We teach fire exit plans, how to call 911, the importance of smoke detectors, and stop, drop, and roll. We utilize a smoke simulator trailer to show kids how a room fills with smoke and how to crawl in a smoke-filled room to get to safety, providing a real-life experience exercise in safety. We also employ the services of “Pluggie,” our talking mechanical fire hydrant who teaches the kids our message in an entertaining way.
Our scholarship program is for a Waverly-Shell Rock student who will pursue a first responder role after graduation. The graduating class of 2019 was the first class to have access to the scholarship.
Our training center plans include a permanent fire-retardant structure, a grain bin to practice bin rescues, and various LP and anhydrous tanks and similar structures that the firefighters encounter during calls. This is a major undertaking that the firefighters hope to construct using mostly donations from fundraising.
We would like to thank all the businesses, our community, and the City Council for all of your support.
Dennis Happel
Fire Chief
Waverly Fire Department
On behalf of the Waverly Volunteer Firefighters
Association