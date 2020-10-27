LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Egli makes this teacher feel safe
To the Editor:
As a school teacher and union member in the Waverly-Shell Rock District, I think about the beginning of this school year, which is unlike any other. Students and teachers must focus on their most basic needs, which includes having a safe learning environment. Safety has three components: order, predictability and fairness. When I think about those three words, they are not characteristics of our current school mandates. Our environment does not feel safe.
Pam Egli makes me feel safe. She is running for State Senate District 32 against Craig Johnson. I could talk about Craig Johnsons’s predictability against public school interests, but I’d rather tell you about why Pam Egli is the right person for that seat. Pam is a longtime respected teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community. She was the head negotiator for teachers in her union for eight years, and has a deep understanding of education and knows how to work with people to develop a plan that delivers order, predictability and fairness. Pam believes that teachers’ perspectives need to be included in vital decisions about education, such as the decision to reopen schools.
Pam believes people deserve access to affordable healthcare, including prescription drugs. She also thinks it’s extremely important for Iowa to improve its mental healthcare services, which currently ranks as one of the worst in the United States. Pam has a plan to make sure rural communities not only have access to quality internet services, but are able to use them for telehealth for physical and mental health needs.
Access to broadband helps in the healthcare field and is critical to restoring cutting edge practices in Iowa’s education system. Pam believes Iowa can restore its first in the nation status when it comes to education and has the background to make it happen.
The time between now and election day is short. As a mom, teacher, union member, taxpayer, and concerned citizen, I ask you to join me in supporting Pam Egli to represent us with order, predictability, and fairness.
Allison Rasmussen
Waverly
Schools have been asked to do more with less
To the Editor:
For decades, Iowa has taken pride in the K-12 education provided by our public schools. By many measures, we could show that Iowa continues to do well, but some of these rankings are at risk.
While the challenges to our school systems continue to mount, the state’s new investments in public schools have not kept up with the rate of inﬂation.
According to the National Association of State Budget Oﬃcers, Iowa K-12 spending on education for ﬁscal year 2018 was 16.9% of total state spending. The national average was 19.6%. The Plains States average was 20.5%.
Bottom line: Schools and teachers in Iowa are being asked to do more with less. And with the pandemic, we all know the impact on what our schools are expected to provide. In eight of the last nine years, our state’s investment was the lowest in Iowa history.
It’s time for a change in the Iowa legislature and that’s why we’re supporting Pam Egli for the Iowa House in District 32. Pam has been a passionate, highly skilled and respected educator for 33 years. She will use that experience and passion to support our teachers and schools.
Lynn and Kathy Olson
Waverly
Egli understands education importance
To the Editor:
For the last few months during this election campaign, we have been supporting Pam Egli in her run for Iowa State Senate in District 32. We have worked with her in small ways, but enough to observe her skills, enthusiasm and commitment to Iowans and her determination to be a strong advocate for working people and the issues that matter the most to all of us.
As a longtime respected teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock School system, she understands the importance of a top-quality education and the need to improve the accessibility in rural Iowa and to all students. When I was growing up in Iowa back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, there was a focus on education at all levels and Iowa was ranked among the top of the nation, but over the last 20 or so years, our ranking has fallen, not because we have lowered our standards, but because conservative lawmakers in our state government have reduced funding for our schools.
Pam is also a strong advocate for health care and will fight for affordable prescription drug prices, insurance premiums and accessibility in rural areas. Our mental health care in Iowa has been drastically ignored and funding has been reduced to a crisis level that has brought Iowa to rank among the worst states in the country. The effect of privatizing Medicaid in Iowa has made the situation worse. Pam will focus on supporting mental health programs and facilities for our young people, as well as adults in need.
I’m a farm girl at heart. I grew up on a farm in Bremer County and I am proud to say it has the honor of being a Century farm, as my sister and I still own the land through three generations. I care about rural Iowa and the farm families that are struggling to keep their farms and livelihoods going. Pam is a leader who also cares about rural Iowa and is committed to expanding and improving the infrastructure in rural areas, internet access, and maintaining the vitality of rural life and small towns in Iowa.
We’ve been with Pam as she has visited small towns across northeast Iowa over the last few weeks. She has worked hard to engage with all kinds of people, republicans and democrats. As a person she is authentic and enthusiastic, engaging and gregarious. As a leader, she is persuasive, persistent and fearless. We need a representative in the State Senate who will advocate for all of us and get things done; who has the vision to invest in Iowa in a way that will take us into the future, support our agriculture, attract new business and bring young people to our communities. That is why we are voting for Pam Egli for the Iowa State Senate, District 32.
Joanne and Lindley Jones
Waverly
Check your sources
To the Editor:
Our president likes to tell us all the things Joe Biden will do if he’s elected to replace him. Here’s a few. Suburbs: Gone! Tax increase for all: Assured. Confiscate all guns: Absolutely, including BB and cap pistols.
It goes on and on. And, Mr. Trump has a trick or two up his sleeve for more October surprises.
I have it on good authority, from a source deep within the bowels of the White House, that Biden also plans to do away with crunchy peanut butter. Only creamy from Uncle Joe.
Face masks will be required for dogs, cats and fish.
The vibrate feature on cell phones – history.
All PPE and virus related safeguard materials will be required to be made in China.
Chickens will lay eggs without the yolk. No more yellow center.
Ethanol will cost $13 per gallon, forcing coal powered autos to become predominate. Shovel extra.
These shameful revelations, with certainly more to come, will be paramount on Facebook, Fox and the president’s Twitter feed. So, if you get your news from these sources, the yolks on you!
Mike Leedom
Waverly
Biden’s plan helps all caregivers
To the Editor:
I worked in direct care for 31 years, providing care and support to people with intellectual disabilities, and the last five years in community-based services. I am happy to see the Biden-Harris Build Back Better Plan.
It appears to be a plan that finally includes all who are in the caring professions. It doesn’t divide us up by the populations we provide care for or the place we work such as a nursing home, hospital, assisted living, hospice, or in the home of people needing help.
The plan would focus on increasing wages and training which is badly needed. Addressing these critical needs also would support employee engagement and retention.
The Iowa CareGivers 2019 Direct Care Worker Wage and Benefit Survey found that those in direct care earn on average only $13.80 an hour. That needs to change.
With COVID-19, if ever there were a time for all of us in the caring professions to join together, it is now. If you, in any way, have been impacted by the caregiver shortage,
I encourage you to read the Build Back Better Plan to see if it offers you the same hope that it did me.
Cindy Ramer
Denver