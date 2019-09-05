Finkenauer should support ‘Born Alive’ Act
To the Editor:
If Abby Finkenauer wants to be re-elected to represent our district in the House of Representatives. she ought to be aware 77% of all Americans support the Born Alive Survivor Protection Act. If a baby was fortunate enough to be born alive, he/she deserves to be given the same opportunity and care as that of any other child.
In her political ads before she was elected Abby Finkenauer often noted the importance of family and that her family shared a meal following the Saturday evening church service. As a Christian, I sincerely hope that she will represent the rest of us well by voting to protect the innocent babies who have no voice but ours.
Edna Brunkhorst
Waverly
Support the livestock farmers
To the Editor:
Who are the farmers in our area? You see them at church on Sundays; they coach our daughters’ softball team; they sit in the bleachers on those cold Football Friday nights, cheering for our sons, who played on the same team. We all went to school together, as did our parents and grandparents. I’ m proud that my family has been a part of this community. I’m prouder still, to call myself a farmer.
Even if you haven’t been on my farm, we share the same goals. We want to see our kids grow up healthy, smart and full of promise with the opportunity to raise their own families and be part of this community, too. While I grow corn and soybeans, not livestock, I urge you to remember that our livestock farmers are also members of this community. They also work from sunrise to sunset, shop at our stores, eat at our cafes, send their sons and daughters to our schools and cheer for the same team on Friday nights. Some of them even hire a couple young folks to help on the farm and with each person they employ, each dollar they spend, they add to the sustainability of our community, just like me and you.
These livestock farmers and their families and all the businesses and lives they touch contribute to our way of life. While some of the technology or equipment used in farming has changed, the heart of the people has not. Let’s stand together and show our support for the men and women we’ve grown up with, who’ve volunteered, prayed, broken bread and raised children in this community. Let’s hope for a safe harvest for all and please watch for us slow moving vehicles.
Kevin Miller
Sumner