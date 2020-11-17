WAVERLY – Lewis Central swimming coach Bruce Schomburg is the 2020 recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. Schomberg was honored before the start of the Iowa Girls state swimming finals Saturday.
Schomburg has been a swimming coach for 52 years. He began his coaching career in 1975
at his alma mater, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, and became the head swim coach at Lewis Central in 1980. This year marks his 40th season with the Titans’ swim teams.
Schomburg, a graduate of Northwest Missouri State, is the president and head coach of the Council Bluffs Swim Club. He also was a longtime special education teacher at Lewis Central until he retired in 2006.