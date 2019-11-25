I noticed it was 4 o’clock so I thought I’d better make sure my wife was getting up to go to work.
As I was walking down the hall I noticed the light came on signaling she was on the move. I sat for a moment at the kitchen table and gave some thought to “turning in” for the night.
The mistake I made was grabbing the Waverly Newspaper for a fast track, flash-plus, fast train, review. When I hit the article “Is This A Library Or A Clubhouse?” it stopped my train dead on the tracks. The mistake I referred to was I knew this article would keep me up for the rest of the night.
Mr. Nelson speaks intelligently about his adverse experiences at the Waverly Public Library and frankly I have nothing to add to, or take away from for that matter. The truth is, I don’t think I’ve ever been to the library. (That may be the reason I’m just a painter.)
After reading his article about the library becoming a “hang-out” of sorts for our local youth, I had to re-board the train and throw it in reverse back to 1967. It was 5 a.m. and I found myself back in Britt, Iowa, as a 10-year-old.
Britt was and still is a neat community where everybody knows everybody in the town. Most everyday I went to the Youth Center just off of Main Avenue. Most all of us younger people would congregate there. It had a couple of pool tables, vending machines, safe dart boards, and most of all for me anyway, was the juke box loaded with the current songs of the ’60s. I believe most any lawyer would rest their case when it comes to ’60s songs. Maybe my train is getting a little sideways here but the message in this story is how important that Youth Center was to the youth at the time. To this day my mind still walks those halls.
A glance at the clock and it’s only 6 a.m. and still time to throw a little more coal in the train and make my way to Waverly in 1971. I was 14 years old and Waverly had a youth center much the same as Britt had. We call it the 4-H building now. Waverly’s didn’t have all the amenities that Britt did but it did have the important staples. By that I mean, a place to go with a juke box filled with ’60s and early ’70s songs. It didn’t get much better than that for a teenager without a driver’s license. I recall a college student named McComb supervising the center. I managed to squirrel away a few years of memories at the Waverly Youth Center as well.
I get and appreciate Mr. Nelson’s concerns at the Public Library but are there deeper waters we need to be wading out into? It’s good the youngsters are safe and off the streets but maybe it’s time for Waverly to explore ways to better accommodate our youth. From my perspective, that’s a portrait that needs to be painted with a sure and steady hand.