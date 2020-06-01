Their parents love them.
Their siblings admire them.
And their grandparents, aunts and uncles are proud of them.
That’s why they decorated cars, SUVs, classic cars, trucks and motorcycles with balloons, signs and pictures and lined up in the parking lot of the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School for a drive-by parade Friday.
It was a community-driven celebration to honor the 2020 graduates for their accomplishments, but also, a parental embrace of sorts, aimed at restoring, in a somewhat tangible way, the sense of normalcy graduates had lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus may have upended the expected, but it helped reveal, in largely unusual ways, how proud the town is of their students.
Friday’s was the third in a series of public displays of love the graduates were surrounded with this year, a gift from the families and the community meant to reassure them that they are acknowledged, that they have a supportive community and that ultimately, when all is said and done, they will have some really special stories to tell their kids one day.
But extraordinary times require extraordinary amounts of love to get through.
Earlier in May, an exhibit of signs with the names and pictures of each senior was displayed along the sidewalk next to the high school. It was a community effort in every sense, with parents like Sally Johnson and Kelly Goeke mobilizing resources and businesses to help fund the signs.
Then, an online initiative called Adopt a Senior, took root in town as well.
Launched in Waverly by Nichole Jones, whose son, Keagan Mehmen, is a senior, and later helped by another mom, Denise Hull, whose daughter, Danae, is also in the same group, the project has “adopted” about 100 of Waverly’s 163 seniors.
“I was nervous at first,” Jones said of the prospect of success. “I wanted them [the seniors] to know that everyone is thinking about them.”
DRIVE-BY PARADE SHOWS LOVE FOR SENIORS
Then on Friday, Chelsea McNally, the organizer of the drive-by parade, could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
McNally had worked hard behind the scenes to get some sort of drive-by parade off the ground for several weeks, but hurdles of all sorts got in the way.
The COVID-19 restrictions about gatherings caused the first postponement, then inclement weather interfered with the next scheduled date, until on Friday, the stars aligned perfectly.
Two related events happened that evening, which was blessed with gorgeous weather.
First, in a baccalaureate ceremony, a handful of area preachers delivered messages focusing the young minds on the meaning of the moment. One of the speakers, Matt Ray, radio personality with KWAY and a member of Grace Baptist Church, summed up the wisdom he shared with the seniors by quoting The Beatles’ John Lennon.
“Life is what happens to you when you’re busy making other plans,” he said.
It was a fitting line and one that 2020 seniors now live.
Then, in the main event for the evening, fire trucks and family vehicles of all shapes and sizes drove by, with horns blaring, saluting the seniors.
Seated in folding chairs, and observing the mandatory distance of 6 feet, graduates clearly enjoyed the evening.
Tyler McNally, one of the seniors, bound for Wartburg in the fall, where he plans to study sociology and play football, said he didn’t think as many of his fellow seniors would show up.
“It really sucks not being able to have that graduation experience,” said Tyler, the organizer’s son, “and at the same time it’s a unique opportunity to understand that stuff that gets thrown your way won’t be fair at times, you got to get used to it. I feel our grade made the most of what we got.”
His fellow student, Trinity Gleason, who plans to become a middle school math teacher, buddied up with her puppy Daisy for the parade.
“I think it’s kind of a bit chaotic but doing what we can do in this time is what matters the most,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to be here and see everybody.”
Seniors Gabby Burman and Haley Shaw, who sat in nearby chairs, were just as level headed.
“I think it’s pretty weird but it’s not going to affect how we feel about graduating,” Shaw said.
“We get to do stuff like this that is different,” Burman added, recounting the positives.
Asked what she would tell her future hypothetical students if they were in her present shoes, Gleason did not miss a beat.
“Even though everything that is going on is happening, it’s not the end of the world,” she said, “there’s so much stuff that can still happen and you’ve got so much life to live, it’s not that big of a deal.”