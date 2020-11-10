LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.
It’s important that eligible community members continue to give blood regularly to ensure the health of the community. There is no substitute for human blood.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.
Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Join us at a community blood drive in your area this month.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.