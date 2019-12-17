While you’re checking things off of your Christmas list, don’t forget the most important gift to give: the gift of life.
Blood donation only takes about an hour and has a huge impact. One blood donor can save the lives of three people with a standard donation.
Be a holiday hero. Schedule an appointment at an upcoming blood drive in your community.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Dec. 30 at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country,
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients.
Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.