Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is lit up this holiday season thanks to many community organizations, businesses, churches and families. Everyone is invited to walk around the Bartels nature trail to view all of the beautiful displays encircling the facility or take a drive around the campus to see a majority of the lights.
The lights and displays will remain up through Jan. 10, 2021 for all to enjoy. A free will donation box is under the Big Star on the walking path. All proceeds will go toward a new van with a lift for the residents.
In order to lift the spirits of residents and staff during this challenging Christmas season, Bartels reached out for assistance to “Light Up Bartels.” The outpouring of support was amazing with 25 displays set up around the Bartels campus.
The residents are thoroughly enjoying the displays from their windows and in small, socially-distanced rides around the facility.
Those setting up displays include First Bank, Waverly Health Center, W-SR FCCLA, Wartburg Service Trips, Legacy Photo, St. Croix Hospice, Boy Scout Troop 90, Waverly Chamber, St. Paul’s Church and School, Townline 4-H Club, Waverly Lions Club, Eisenach Village, CUNA, Orchard Hill Church Group, Brown family, Mehmen family, Edson family, Schloemer family, Litterer family, Kramer and Petersen families, Zabel family, Gilbert family, Linden Place staff, Woodland Terrace first floor/second shift staff and Bartels maintenance staff. Bartels thanks all of these groups for helping to “Light Up Bartels” this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community asks everyone to follow social-distance and mask guidelines when walking on the trail.
To stay updated on activities at Bartels, sign up for our emailed notices at bartelscommunity.org or follow our Facebook page. For COVID-19 specific information for Bartels, call our information line, 319-352-6555; email us, bartels@bartelscommunity.org; or check our website, bartelscommunity.org.