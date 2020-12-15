Community members have joined together to promote a more peaceful unity during this year of COVID-19 and loss.
We invite all citizens, regardless of faith or belief, to move forward through our grieving, at a time when we cannot gather with family and friends. This Christmas Eve celebration also opens a path for our community to take time to reflect and be thankful for the blessings we do have.
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
What: Bundle up, go outside, light a candle and join others in singing Silent Night. Fill our neighborhoods with song!
The Church bells of Waverly will be rung in harmony at 9 p.m., as a signal to participants that “Light Up the Night” has begun! Churches participating include: First Baptist Church of Waverly, Trinity Methodist Church, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Wartburg College Chapel.
For those who would like to gather, there will be a socially distanced live performance of song at the Kohlmann Park Amphitheater (212 Second St. NW). The show will also be live streamed on the “Light Up the Night” Facebook event page www.Facebook.com/events/1327642387572926.
“Waverly is a community of love that deeply yearns for unity and respect now more than ever,” said Renee Roiseland, the primary organizer of Light Up the Night. “We ask that we come together to look towards the light while singing the historical song, Silent Night in an expression of unity with hope for a better world.”
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
‘Round yon virgin Mother and Child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night!
Shepherds quake at the sight!
Glories stream from heaven afar;
Heavenly hosts sing Al-le-lu-ia!
Christ the Savior is born!
Christ the Savior is born!
Christ the Savior is born!
Silent night, holy night
Son of God, oh, love’s pure light
Radiant beams from Thy holy face
With the dawn of redeeming grace
Jesus, Lord at Thy birth
Jesus, Lord at Thy birth
Jesus, Lord at Thy birth