The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly merchants will host Christmas Greetings on Main from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an Opening Ceremony at the Veteran’s Tribute located at Fourth Street Southwest and West Bremer Avenue. The first 50 kids to arrive at the Opening Ceremonies will receive a free gift from Santa’s elves to help light up the night!
The German tradition of ringing church bells will be used to signal the start of Christmas Greetings on Main at 6 p.m. Following the bell ringing, over 40 storefronts located on Bremer Avenue between Fourth Street East and Fourth Street West will come alive with holiday scenes. This year’s theme for the event is Light Up The Night.
Be sure to see Santa who will be listening to children’s requests at his home in Kohlmann Park.
Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa donated by Nestlé USA at any of the “Hot Spots” located throughout downtown. Also don’t miss Ron Dillavou with Chain Reaction Carvings who will be carving amazing ice sculptures again this year.
Free horse drawn trolley rides will be available throughout the night with pick up and drop off at Fareway. Everyone is encouraged to join in the holiday spirit and take part in an event that has become a tradition for the Waverly community.
For more information, contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Office at (319) 352-4526.