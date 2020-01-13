Linda Carol Fabbro, 66, of Waverly, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Linda was born January 20, 1953, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Heise) Sanders. Her father passed away early in her life; her mother then married Lafeyette Stout. She was raised outside of Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School. She then attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in education. Early in her career she traveled to Australia on a three-year teaching-abroad contract. While in Australia she met Arno Fabbro during a skydiving class. The couple would later marry at St. Dominicks Church in Melbourne. Upon returning to the United States she worked for a short time at Sartori Hospital as a nurse’s aide. In 1979, she began her teaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock High School as a learning disabilities instructor, retiring in 2015.
Linda is survived by her husband, Arno of Waverly, two daughters, Lani (Phil) Trimble of Waverly and Katelyn (Ben Kreimeyer) Fabbro of Cedar Falls, two sons, Anthony “Tony” Fabbro of Cedar Rapids and Ryan Fabbro of Cedar Falls, five grandchildren, one brother, Steve (Barb) Sanders of Oelwein, one sister Marsha Sanders of Shell Rock, a step sister Dianna Gruver of Waterloo and a sister-in-law Barb Sanders. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Sanders, step brother William Stout and a step sister, Carol Stout.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187