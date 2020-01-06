Linda Jo Christian, 74, of Waverly and formerly of Fairbank, passed away on Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines following a brief illness. Visitation will be from 9:30 -11 AM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank. Memorial services will then begin at 11 AM. A memorial fund has been established.
Linda was born in Waterloo on October 30, 1945, the daughter of George and Marjorie (Kramer) Moulds. She graduated from Dunkerton High School with the class of 1963. On April 30, 1965 she was united in marriage with Donald Christian, they later divorced. Linda had worked a few part-time jobs over the years but spent most of her life being a mother and grandmother. She retired from RGIS Inventory and had worked with Seaver Company stocking sunglasses in various stores around Iowa. She loved working in the yard, flowers, travelling with her sister, sewing in her earlier years, but most of all, time with her family. Linda touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to celebrate Linda’s life is her daughter Stacia (Robert) Hagedorn of Waterloo; her son Eric (Kimberly) Christian of Newton; her grandchildren: Amber and Jacob Axon, and Royce Christian; her step grandchild Sydney Hagedorn; her brothers: Robert Moulds and Jack Moulds, both of Fairbank; her sister Janet (David) Knepper of Barry, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marjorie.