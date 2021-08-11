Linda L. Koleno, 74, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Dunkerton, died Sunday, August 8, 2021.
She was born October 15, 1946, in Waverly, daughter of Ronald and Mary (Karns) Homann.
She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1965. She received a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Women’s Studies from UNI, and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa.
She married James Koleno March 19, 1976, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly; he died September 18, 2019.
Linda worked as a Social Worker at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital from 1999 to 2009.
Her faith was everything to her, she was a member of Orchard Hill Church, and was very active in a Bible study group with her friends. Linda was strong willed and a fighter, while also wanting to help everyone. She loved to fish and spend time outdoors, she also loved to garden but hated to weed. Linda had a bigger heart than most.
Survived by her sons, Michael (Mary) Raymer, of McAlester, Oklahoma, and Patrick (Kate) Raymer, of Estacada, Oregon; daughter, Brooke (Licon Opperman) Koleno, of New Hartford; seven grandchildren, Mariana and Maria Carillo, and Nick, Brandon, Britton, Taylor and Chase Raymer; and one great-granddaughter, Aurora Raymer.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Brent Koleno; grandson, Paxton Miller; sister, Judith Homann; and brother, Ronald Homann.
Memorial Services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Orchard Hill Church.