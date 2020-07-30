Linden Place Assisted Living, a part of the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.
The assisted living’s longevity is a testament to the caring environment and excellent services provided. The 20 years of experience offers the security of knowing Bartels mission of “enriching lives through quality services and Christian care” will be carried out.
This milestone will be marked with a picnic lunch for the residents including grilled burgers and bratwursts and all the fixings, followed by some socially-distanced musical entertainment outside near the beautiful gazebo. Due to COVID-19, the original celebration and open house planned has been cancelled.
Linden Place opened in July of 2000 with a grand opening ceremony July 7, 2000, and public tours and entertainment July 9. Approximately 150 attended the ribbon cutting and another estimated 700 attended the public open house. Twenty-two of the 30 apartments were reserved by opening day. The assisted living’s name was based on the Linden tree found in Europe and North America and reflects Bartels’ German heritage and commitment to beautifying the Bartels campus.
Linden Place offers private apartment-style living with a blend of personal support and health care services to help residents stay active and independent. Residents can enjoy the independence they want with the security, companionship and reassurance which comes from being a part of a continuing care community. There are three levels of assistance, attentive staff, social activities, a wellness program, transportation and well-balanced meals.
The community offers priority admission to other levels of care offered at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community campus including skilled nursing and rehabilitation and dementia care.
If you or a loved one would like to learn more about Linden Place Assisted Living and all of the amenities offered at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, please call Chelsea Petersen at (319) 352-6120.
Here is a poem read 20 years ago at the grand opening ribbon cutting and dedication:
The Linden Tree by Wilhelm Muller and translated to English by Arthur Rishi
By the fountain, near the gate,
There stands a linden tree;
I have dreamt in its shadows
So many sweet dreams.
I carved on its bark
So many loving words;
I was always drawn to it,
Whether in joy or in sorrow.
Today, too, I had to pass it
In the dead of night.
And even in the darkness
I had to close my eyes.
And its branches rustled
As if calling to me:
“Come here, to me, friend,
Here you find your peace!”
The frigid wind blew
Straight in my face,
My hat flew from my head,
I did not turn back.
Now I am many hours
Away from that spot,
And still I hear the rustling:
There you would have found peace!
About Bartels
Bartels has over 65 years of experience in long-term care, 32 years of experience in independent living and 20 years of experience in assisted living. With its Christian-based mission and “residents first” philosophy, Bartels gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave the community they call home.
Bartels mission: Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.
Bartels vision: Engaging hearts, transforming lives, and celebrating the strengths of seniors. Striving to build communities where individuals flourish in an environment where spirituality is nurtured and independence and joy are fostered.
Bartels values: HEART – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork
For more information, please visit bartelscommunity.org or check out the Bartels Facebook page.