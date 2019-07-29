Logan Liddle loves trucks, tractors and other farm machinery.
For the past several years, his parents, Justine and David, have taken their now 8-year-old son to the Bremer County Fair, and specifically to Tuff Truck Madness and the Combine Demolition Derby.
In those events, the Tripoli Elementary student especially roots for his uncle, Justin, and the family’s livestock veterinarian, Jeremy Carpenter from the Plainfield Veterinary Service.
“He just loves to watch it, but he loves to watch people he kind of knows,” Justine told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview. “Jeremy didn’t do very well (last year), so when he came out to the farm the next time, Logan kind of teased him a little bit, and said something about him not having a very good combine or something.”
On Wednesday night, Carpenter will be entering the derby once again, but this time, he’s got something special for his No. 1 fan — a painted combine intended to raise awareness of the boy’s battle with a rare cancer and helping the family with expenses.
A phrase, “Lite it up 4 Logan,” is written on it. It is meant to encourage Logan to keep fighting, but it is also reminder for Carpenter to eliminate the competition.
The Carpenter said the Liddle family attended the demo derby last year, but it got rained out after the preliminaries. Meanwhile, the large-animal doctor got knocked out within the first 30 seconds of his heat.
He had heard that Logan was drawing pictures of combines while doing one of his rounds of chemotherapy for rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the muscles and soft tissues.
“We had heard he was a huge fan of what little of what he saw last year,” Carpenter said over the phone on Saturday morning. “He’s been going through his cancer treatments.”
Justine said that her son gets excited to see the combines crash into each other during the Wednesday night of the Bremer County Fair.
She doesn’t know exactly what fascinates her son about the machinery.
“He just has liked it for a few years now,” Justine said. “I know last year was when he really got into it. The year before that, his uncle drove a combine in it, too, so he liked it, too, so now, he really likes the combine derby.
“He loves to draw, he loves art, and one time at the hospital, he drew his own combine derby. He’s drew combines, and they’re crashing. He’s got the pink combine… and he draws the American flag on them. He tries to remember all of the things he’s seen on them when he draws them.”
LOGAN’S FIGHT FOR HIS LIFE
For the past 25 months, Logan has been fighting the good fight against rhabdomyosarcoma. His mother explained that Logan was first diagnosed with the disease in June 2017 when doctors found a large tumor growing in his abdomen. He then underwent treatments at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“He went through the typical chemo treatment for rhabdo in the whole rest of 2017,” Justine explained. “He finished his last chemo in March of 2018 for that.
“He did really good with all of that and everything, and we were told he was cancer-free, which I mean all scans, and everything was showing that he was.”
However, Justine said her son had some complications from the treatments. One of his ureters, the vessels that connect the kidneys to the bladder, had shortened up and wasn’t handling the transfer of the liquid waste from the bloodstream. A surgery in May 2018 helped correct that.
Then he had quarterly scans in July and September of 2018, but on New Year’s Eve, a diagnostic test showed the tumor was re-growing.
“A lot of people could live normal lives with the residual tissue (leftover from the cancer treatments), but unfortunately, his did start growing again,” Justine said.
With the tumor coming back, Logan went through a different treatment regimen at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Justine said that the Stead Hospital doctors were only able to recommend the same chemo treatment her son had done the last time rhabdomyosarcoma ravaged his little body.
Though she said that she wasn’t sure of the exact numbers, as she didn’t want to do the research, Justine said Logan’s chance of growing up was slim.
“It was like a 1% survival rate for recurring rhabdomyosarcoma,” she said.
She said the oncologist that worked with Logan in Iowa City knew one at Mayo, and the Liddles went to Minnesota to get a second opinion.
“They brought on lots of teams, and they decided they could think that they could give him a better survival rate by doing a very invasive surgery,” Justine said.
Over a 14-hour procedure at Mayo in April, several doctors operated on Logan to remove the cancer. First, they removed blockages and adhesions around his bowel and then administered a HIPEC, or hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, also known as “hot chemo.” The procedure fills the abdominal cavity with chemotherapy drugs heated to 103 degrees.
According to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the HIPEC patient usually lies on a cooling blanket to keep body temperature normalized, and surgeons rock the patient for two hours to make sure the drugs reach their intended targets.
Afterwards, surgeons reopened Logan to remove the cancer tissue. Justine said that Stead doctors didn’t do so until after HIPEC, because they knew that blood vessels would be negatively affected with the chemo drugs. In taking out the tumor, the team had to also remove a portion of Logan’s arteries and veins that lead to his left leg, but they were replaced with grafts.
While they were working, the surgeons also attached the right ureter to the left to fix the damage the tumor created there. They also found some cancerous growths in Logan’s colon, which they removed a section, which then required the 8-year-old to have a colostomy bag.
As a final move to be sure the cancer didn’t come back, the doctors performed an intraoperative proton radiation treatment. Justine explained that the surgeons moved the vital organs out of the way and then blasted a proton beam at the cancer cells.
Additionally, a “large portion” of Logan’s bladder, according to Justine, had to be removed as well. However, the bladder hasn’t been healing as satisfactorily has hoped over the last few months.
“Right now, he’s doing pretty good,” Justine said. “We have made several trips back to the hospital and had to be admitted a couple of times. They have tried to do new things.
“Basically, he has a hole in his bladder that isn’t healing. If he were left, it would leak into his abdomen.”
Doctors have inserted nephrostomy tubes to help with waste extraction through both kidneys. However, after about a month later, the bladder still hasn’t completely healed. Logan will return to Mayo on Friday to undergo another procedure to help with urine elimination.
“Nephrostomy tubes only stop about 80% of urine from going into the bladder, so they’re going to place a balloon into his ureter to try and stop even more of the urine,” Justine said. “When he had his CT scan done, they could still see that there was still fluid leaking into his abdomen.”
Logan’s next round of chemotherapy has been paused until the Mayo urologists give the green light. He has eight cycles remaining in Iowa City.
“We’re still at both hospitals, we’ve been back-and-forth,” Justine said. “The slightly nice thing about where we live is where we’re exactly in the middle of both hospitals.”
PLOWING THROUGH CANCER
David, Logan’s father, and Carpenter, the veterinarian, spoke to each other during one of the latter’s visits to check on the family’s cattle. It was the vet’s idea to put Logan’s name on the combine for the derby.
Carpenter then spoke with David’s parents, Kathy and Loren, and got the OK to honor their grandson in that way.
“He thought it’d be a great idea,” he said Loren told him.
The vet then obtained sponsorships from Boehringer Ingelheim, manufacturer of animal health medications, as well as Plainfield Vet along with Custom Classic Trailers of Fairbank and Twisted Fate Tattoos of Cedar Falls.
One of the artists at Twisted Fate painted the outside of the combine and put one of Boehringer’s products, NexGard, a chewable flea and tick prevention medication brand for dogs, along one side, with “Lite it up 4 Logan” behind it. On the other side is the combine’s other sponsors, and a U.S. flag is painted along the front. At the cab, the phrase “8 Sec. Man” with an arrow pointing toward Carpenter, referring to his 2018 performance, is painted there.
Carpenter said that they were figuring out a good phrase to use to support Logan.
“We were going to do the ‘Plowing through cancer’ picture that he had drawn for his benefit,” he said. “Being that everybody was going to do that for a flag, we decided to do ‘Lite it up 4 Logan’ instead.”
The flags, which are copies of a print made by Logan, will be attached to each combine to indicate their operational status. When a machine is incapacitated or the driver decides to give up, he or she snaps the flag off to let the judges know they’re out.
Carpenter hopes to show off the combine to Logan and his family, which also includes siblings Paisley, 7, Corbin, 5, and Hayden, 3, prior to the event on Wednesday.
“Our drug reps from Boehringer are going to be there, and hopefully the district manager is going to be there (for pictures),” he said. “Hopefully all of the vets from the vet’s office will be there.
“My dad actually owns Custom Classic Trailers, so we’re hoping he’ll be there too, so we can get a picture of everybody who was kind of involved with it.”
Otherwise, he hopes Logan is pleased with the effort the entire team has done for him.
“We’re guessing he’ll be smiling from ear-to-ear,” Carpenter said. “We’re trying to make his day, because he’s had a lot of rough ones.”
He plans to give whatever prize money he wins from the derby to the Liddle family to help with their expenses.
“Even if I got out there and I die within 10 seconds, we should still at least get $700 for the family,” he said. “A lot of our large-animal clients have started donating, so we have a lot of people wanting to donate money to the family. We’re hoping to be in that $2,000 range that we can give to the family when this is all said and done, if not more.”
Justine is appreciative of what the veterinarian is doing for her son.
“He knows a lot of what has been happening with Logan,” she said, “because they’ll talk about it and stuff when he’s out.
“He said, ‘I want to do this for Logan,’ and we’re still trying to surprise Logan. He asked me if Jeremy was going to be in this year again, and I said, ‘Well, I think so, but I wasn’t really sure.’ Logan doesn’t have any idea that his name will be on the combine or anything like that.
“I’m really excited for him to see the combine with his name on it.”