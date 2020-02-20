The children at Little Lambs Preschool, of Waverly, are hard at work learning their letters so they can read, read, read.
Each child brought their favorite book from home to share with the class. Their futures are bright. They were also surprised with a visit from Pastor Corey Smith, as he read the class one of his favorite books.
Little Lambs Preschool (located inside of Redeemer Lutheran Church)is now accepting registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. Registration forms may be found at the preschool, at the church office, or on our website www.redeemerwaverly.org/welcome-to-Little-Lambs.