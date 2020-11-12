Little Lambs Preschool of Waverly is thankful for their 21st year of classes.
Their new flock was welcomed Sept. 1 to a larger learning space and two new child-sized bathrooms. Students each received a Little Lambs T-shirt, as well as their very own Bible.
The Little Lambs are also thankful for monthly skills, a variety of centers, Bible stories from Pastor Corey Smith, and good friends. Staff is continuously workIng hard preparing policies and procedures to ensure the safest and best learning environment possible.
Registration is now open for the 2021-22 school year. Check us out at www.redeemerwaverly.org/welcome-to-little-lambs.