Two area educators have earned national honors as part of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
Deborah Little, of Denver Elementary School, earned an award in the Mathematics category, and Katie McGrane, of Margaretta Carey Elementary School in Waverly, won in the Science category.
Deborah “Deb” Little has been a teacher for 27 years, teaching for the last 15 years at Denver Elementary School. She currently teaches fourth grade mathematics, reading, and writing. She has also taught first grade and Title 1/Reading Recovery in the Denver Community School District. Prior to that, she taught in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls School Districts.
Each day, Little' students engage in real world problems, work individually and collaboratively to find solutions, and defend and critique each other’s reasoning. Her students realize that it’s OK to make mistakes because there is much learning to be discovered through mistakes. Little's goals are for her students to develop conceptual understanding, to see themselves as problem solvers, and to use this confidence to seek STEM careers in the future.
Little has worked with mathematics consultants in the Central Rivers Area Education Agency, providing learning lab sessions and videos of problem-based lessons to aid other Iowa educators in their teaching. In her role as a teacher leader, she has modeled problem-based lessons, three-act tasks, and number talks for her colleagues, and has presented professional development at both the building and district level.
Little earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and a Master of Arts in reading education from the University of Northern Iowa. She is certified to teach kindergarten through sixth grade.
"The Presidential Award is a tremendous honor. It validates high-quality mathematics instruction that emphasizes the development of conceptual understanding through problem-based learning," Little said. I have been blessed with collaborative colleagues, continuous professional development, a supportive school community, and a loving family. This recognition motivates me to continue to learn, reflect, and collaborate with others so that students are confident problem solvers that say, 'I love math!'"
Katherine "Katie" McGrane, an educator for 10 years, has taught all subjects for fourth grade at Margaretta Carey Elementary School for the past six years. She spent the previous four years teaching fourth grade at Sunset Heights Elementary School.
McGrane has consulted for the Math and Science Partnership Grant: "Increasing Primary School Teachers' Understanding of the Iowa Science Standards and Developing K-2 Science Curriculum Using the Argument-based Strategies for STEM-Infused Science Teaching (ASSIST) Approach Framework." She has presented on the ASSIST Approach at a teacher conference and provided videos to be used as an example for preservice teachers. In 2018, she was the lead author of "Using the ASSIST Approach to Enhance Students' Writing and Understanding of Text," an article accepted for publication in Science and Children.
McGrane strives to meet the needs of all students in her science classroom by providing them with opportunities to inquire about the way the world works around them through the ASSIST Approach. Students form their own conceptual models based on observations and think critically about their claims through negotiation with peers.
McGrane earned a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in elementary education from Iowa State University and a Master of Arts from Morningside College. She is certified in elementary education and kindergarten through eighth grade reading.
"The Presidential Award provides me with an incredible opportunity to share the amazing world of science education with not only my students, but also with other educators. This award challenges me to continue providing my students with experiences that motivate them to think deeply about the way the world works and ways they can use their scientific knowledge to make a positive impact on their school and in their community."