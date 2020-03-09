Walt Disney, Warren Buffett, Amelia Earhart, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Harriet Tubman may not have lived in the same epoch.
But the entrepreneurial dreamer, the equally entrepreneurial financier, the adventuresome aviator, the former U.S. presidents and the brave abolitionist transcended time and space, appearing, on Monday morning, in diminutive versions at the narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Fourteen historic figures — all portrayed by fourth-graders in Mrs. Jo Groth’s class — came to life during a two-hour experience at the church, called Living Wax Museum, an exciting event now in its third year.
Understandably, it drew a dedicated audience of parents, grandparents, siblings and yes, younger kids in the school.
After all, the presentation was not just a school-related activity.
Purposefully, it engaged moms and dads and uncles and older cousins, or whoever else was available to help train the young presenters, as students were asked to practice their speeches at home.
If you think that’s easy, try telling the story of a transformational figure in American history in 30 seconds, and you will grasp the challenge faced by the students.
And you will appreciate why not just their families, but every community member who walked in the door, listened attentively to the presenters and uplifted them with words and with pats on the shoulder.
Dressed in period clothes, the presenters appeared to have gotten over the stage fright long before they set up their poster boards, which featured a picture of the person and a few highlights of their accomplishments.
As visitors strolled in the spacious area, with uplifting natural light streaming in through the high windows, even on this gray and rainy March morning, a grandpa or a mom would stop by an exhibit and press a “button” attached to the bottom right corner of the poster.
That gesture would make the presenter spring to their feet and start reciting facts from their chosen person’s life.
As different as they were, all the students were well prepared to say their piece, and even answer questions about why they picked this particular character.
Aevryn Luck, for instance, who played Walt Disney, said he picked the famed American entrepreneur and animator because he loves his work, and especially his movie, “Cars.”
James Elsamiller and Shaun Donat, who portrayed George W. Bush and Barack Obama, respectively, said they liked the presidents.
But upon further inquiry, Donat, who like his peers spoke with confidence, let this slip out as a reason for his choice:
“Because he was the only boy,” he said of Obama. “All the other (available) characters were girls.”
The preparedness of the students was noteworthy, but what was truly impressive, especially in the eyes of this journalist, was the ease with which the presenters answered questions they had not rehearsed.
Cambell Hoodjer, for instance, said she admired the bravery of Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist, who fought against slavery and overcame a severe head injury to help many.
“She’s a brave woman who did a lot of dangerous stuff,” Cambell said of Tubman.
Asked what courage means to her, the St. Paul’s student quipped:
“If you don’t try you will never know,” she said.
But one of the biggest and most delightful surprises — at least for this writer — came from Jayden Stephens, who played Warren Buffett.
After Jayden went through his prepared facts, I asked him what his advice would be to investors who have been watching the stock market tumble for the past couple of weeks.
His answer convinced me that the immediate assignment had a far-reaching impact on the young minds:
“Keep working,” the boy said, without missing a beat.