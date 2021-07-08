She was a “pioneer,” who spearheaded change. She was a pure leader in everything she did. And she will forever be remembered for her courageous efforts inside and out of collegiate athletics.
Elizabeth “Liz” Halsteen Wuertz was that person.
She passed away June 16. She was 68. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
“We’re talking about a legend,” Wartburg College track and field coach Marcus Newsom said. “We’re talking about one of the pioneers of women athletics at Wartburg College. And that, to me, is incredible.”
Wuertz, who was born in 1952 in Baden, Switzerland, immigrated to the United States with her family in 1958. After growing up on Long Island, Wuertz attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as competing on IU’s volleyball team.
Shortly after earning her master’s, Wuertz landed a job in Waverly. She never left.
She began working at Wartburg and held various roles throughout her career – she taught physical education, was an admissions counselor for seven years and financial aid advisor.
The impact Wuertz had on athletics was seismic.
In 1975, women were allowed to letter in athletics at Wartburg for the first time, and Wuertz was the college’s inaugural head coach of the volleyball program.
Four years later, In 1979, Wuertz became the first woman track and field head coach in Wartburg history. She coached the Knights from 1979-88. She also coached Wartburg’s women’s cross-country team from 1987-88. She was named Iowa Conference track and field coach of the year in 1983.
“Liz has had a big impact on women’s athletics at Wartburg,” Newsom said in a statement in February 2020. “With her being the first women’s cross-country/track and field coach at Wartburg, it speaks volumes, especially during that time. Our program would not be where it is now with her pride and dedication.”
In February of 2020, Newsom announced the renaming of the Wartburg Indoor Invite in honor of Wuertz. The event is now called the Liz Wuertz Indoor Invite.
“The renaming of the meet is a good reminder of what Coach Wuertz started and her envision of women’s athletics as a whole at Wartburg,” Newsom said, per the statement. “Naming the meet in her name is only fitting to make sure her legacy is always remembered and honored.”
Liz and her husband, John, married Aug. 21, 1976, in Waverly. The couple was married for nearly 45 years.
John also was heavily involved at Wartburg. He graduated from the college in 1973 and was the head coach of the men’s track and field program, as well as building supervisor for the Physical Education Center before becoming the director of the Wartburg Physical Plant, a post he held for nearly 25 years.
In May of 2020, the Wartburg College Board of Regents approved the naming of the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center in honor of Liz and John Wuertz.
“Everything she did, she did with her whole heart and with gusto,” John Wuertz said. “She was fully engaged in helping her athletes be successful on the track, in the classroom and in life.”
Newsom, who was the first minority head coach hired at Wartburg, spent a lot of time learning and growing from Wuertz. The two had a lasting friendship, both around and outside of athletics. Their families also were heavily involved at St. Paul’s.
“She was a go-getter,” Newsom said. “She was very passionate about all of the work that she was involved in.”
One thing Newsom always admired, especially when Wuertz was battling Glioblastoma and brain cancer, was how created a path for others to follow.
“To be battling that tough medical condition but to see her at The W still working around and getting exercise in – that was Liz, with a smile on her face. ‘How you doin’, Coach?’” Newsom said. “And for me to think, man, she is the example. She continues to be the example, an embodied example of who we should be and how we should carry and conduct ourselves. She was the example.”
Another memory Newsom has of Wuertz is how much she truly cared for others – whether she was meeting you for the first time or she had known you for years.
“How she greeted you immediately touched your life,” Newsom said. “Liz was not a hand shaker, she was a hugger. By how she talked to you and approached you, she immediately would break down any walls you may have had or what you may have had up.”
“How she greeted you and how she made you feel when you saw her, to me, was special. Liz always made you feel good. She always made you feel special. That’s one of the things that was so powerful.”