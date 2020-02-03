Lloyd L. Martin
Lloyd L. Martin, 80, of Tripoli, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:30 AM with Rev. Marilyn J. Sargent officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4017, V.F.W. of Tripoli and Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding the services at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Lloyd LeRoy, son of Harley and Frances (Shindler) Martin was born July 5, 1939, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. He was baptized in Waterloo and later confirmed in 1965, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. Lloyd received his education in the Waterloo Schools. Following his education, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at both Camp Pendleton and Parris Island. He was on high alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Iowa and on November 28, 1965, he was united in marriage with Sandra Jensen at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. In addition to farming and horse training, Lloyd worked as a sales representative for 7-Up and Coca-Cola, where he would later become the plant manager. Following his employment at Coca-Cola, he completed his full-time working career as a supervisor at D.C.S., a cleaning company in Waterloo. Lloyd had a strong work ethic, and even in retirement, he worked part time at the Tripoli Post Office. He was a long time member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, where he served on the church council (was President), tolled the bell, and was on the pastoral search committee. Lloyd loved to garden, warm weather, Bronco Billie’s, and watching sports (was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan). He also was passionate about horses, and in his younger years he traveled the Midwest showing and selling horses. He was state champion in Cutting Horses several times. Lloyd had many interests, but his greatest treasures were the time he spent with his family.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Sandy of Tripoli; three sons, Joel Martin of Tripoli, John (Kathy) Martin of Waterloo, and Jeff (Annette) Martin of Tripoli; three grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Martin, and Christopher Martin; and sister-in-law, Becky Winkey of Waverly.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bruce Jensen.