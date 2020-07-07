INDIANOLA — Area student-athletes competing in spring sports at Simpson College are among the individuals named to the 2020 American Rivers Conference All-Academic Team.
Local student-athletes named to the all-academic team include:
Mason Spree, of Waverly, a junior on the men’s track and field team majoring in computer science and management information systems
Caleb Striegel, of Nashua, a senior on the men’s track and field team majoring in management and sports administration
To be eligible for A-R-C All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must compete at the varsity level, be at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale).