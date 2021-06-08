LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals.
Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in your neighborhood. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital. Join us at a community blood drive in your area and rest easy knowing your donation will have a local impact! Appointments are required.
• Tripoli Community Blood Drive, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.