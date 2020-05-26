The Relay For Life of Bremer County will be hosting a Virtual Celebration June 1-5. Event activities can be viewed via our Facebook page facebook.com/BremerCountyRelayForLife/ or the event website, relayforlife.org/bremeria.
Some of the week’s highlights will include posts and events throughout the week including: a virtual 5K run/walk with registration at taylorphysicaltherapy.com/virtual-1-mile-and-5-k-run, a virtual silent auction, honoring community sponsors, Relay For Life fundraising teams and honoring caregivers featuring Dave Carlson on June 3, online luminaria ceremony with luminarias at home, and an opportunity to honor cancer survivors and remember those we have lost.
On Friday, June 5 opening ceremonies will kickoff at 6 p.m. This year’s Honorary Survivors and Caregivers are Debbie and Ted Waitman. Their story is a powerful one showcasing hope, the power of self-examinations and advances in cancer research and will be online at 6:30 p.m..
The luminaria ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. The committee is encouraging community members to turn their porch light on, put out luminarias on their porch or sidewalk and light up the night to symbolize coming out of the darkness and into the light during a cancer patient’s journey.
Luminaria bags can be picked up at the following volunteer’s porches: Monica Tellinghuisen (502 Brown Lane, Waverly) or Amy Wedemeier (1508 Circle Drive, Waverly). Closing ceremonies will be at 8:45 p.m. All community members are encouraged to take part in all activities.
Anyone wishing to donate may do so by visiting www.relayforlife.org/bremeria or mailing a donation to Relay For Life, Attn: Lisa Peterson, c/o First National Bank, PO Box 98, Plainfield, IA 50666.
We stand together, even when we’re apart. Join your local Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/bremeria, www.facebook.com/BremerCountyRelayForLife/ or contact Monica Tellinghuisen at bmtelly13@gmail.com or 319-415-3433 for more information about this virtual event.