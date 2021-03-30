Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MADISON, N.J. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the following local sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

• Jennifer Steere of CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate, located at 805 W Bremer Ave in Waverly.

• Jolene Sullivan of CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate, located at 805 W Bremer Ave in Waverly.

• Justin Garman of CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate, located at 805 W Bremer Ave in Waverly.

• Krystal Liebau of CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate, located at 805 W Bremer Ave in Waverly.

“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS), which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.

