The Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund announced $161,285.67 in grant funding to 46 projects of organizations serving Bremer County communities as part of their 2020 grant cycle.
The Community Foundation and Community Fund made the decision to not hold their annual award celebrations due to COVID-19. Grant checks will be mailed directly to the nonprofit organizations.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.
Art and Culture
• Bremer County Historical Society, Operating Support, $1,000
• Wartburg Community Symphony Association, Wartburg Community Symphony Association, $3,593
• Waverly Chamber Music Series, 2020-2021 Music Series, $4,593
Community Betterment
• City of Denver, Library — Projection System for Programs and Community Room, $4,000
• City of Denver, Parks & Recreation — Equipment Storage Sheds, $2,000
• City of Frederika, Parks Department — Shelter Addition to Concession Stand, $2,500
• City of Janesville, Library — Youth Advisory Project & Playaways, $2,000
• City of Plainfield, Library — Media Room Update and New Bookshelves, $2,500
• City of Tripoli, Library — Digital Message Board, Video Display Racks, and Computer, $2,500
• City of Waverly, Community Development Department — Community Garden Water Line Extension, $1,470
• City of Waverly, Waverly Leisure Services — Prairie Park Enhancement Project, $2,250
• Denver Soccer Club, Fields Project, $2,000
• Janesville Community Center (Riviera Roose Events Center), 2020 Physical Improvements and Kitchen Enhancements, $3,000
• Waverly Softball Association, Memorial Park Ball Diamond Batter Box Improvements, $1,000
Education
• Community Lutheran School, Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic, $4,400
• Iowa College Access Network, Student & Educator Support Post COVID-19, $1,000
• St. Paul’s Lutheran School, School Operations, $2,000
• Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools, Middle School — Chromebooks are Vital Educational Tools — COVID-19 and Beyond, $5,000
Health
• Bremer County, Health Department — Diabetes Prevention Program, $2,000
• Bremer County Fair Association, Hand Washing Stations, $1,000
• City of Janesville, Janesville Fire-Rescue — Firefighter PPE and Washer Replacement, $2,000
• City of Plainfield, Plainfield First Responders — LUCAS Chest Compression System, $5,000
• Denver Sunset Home, Resident Room Blinds, $3,000
• Hillcrest Home, Steam Table Replacement, $3,500
• Readlyn EMS Association, Heart Monitor/AED, $11,000
• Tripoli Community School District, Elementary School — OnSite AED, $1,700
• Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, Replacement of Exterior Doors and Floor Coverings, $1,500
• Waverly Health Center Foundation, Patient Care Simulator, $10,000
Historic Preservation
• Janesville Lions Foundation, Historical Preservation, Restoration, and Beautification of Jackson Township Cemeteries, $1,000
Human Service
• Allison Area Foster Parent Support Group, Training and Support for Foster Parents, $2,000
• Bremer County, Community Based Services of Bremer County, $5,000
• City of Janesville, Police Department — Patrol Vehicle Computer Update, $3,700
• City of Readlyn, Library — Emergency/Security Equipment, $2,609.67
• City of Tripoli, Fire Department — Personal Protective Equipment — Bunker Gear, $5,000
• Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter & Housing Stability, $4,500
• Iowa Legal Aid, Stabilize Low-Income Residents & Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic, $2,000
• North Star Community Services, Waverly Center Support Project, $3,000
• Northeast Iowa Community Action, Bremer County Food Pantry/Crisis Fund, $7,500
• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Mobile Food Pantry and BackPack Program, $6,000
• Peace United Church of Christ, Peace Community Meal Program, $4,000
• Riverview Center, Crisis Response Program, $1,770
• SEMS Ambulance, Safety and Training Equipment, $3,000
• St. Mary Church, Saints Café, $3,700
• The Larrabee Center, Community Support Services, $5,000
• Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP), COVID-19 Revenue Loss, $2,000
• Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, COVID-19 Disaster Relief, $12,000
Decisions on grant awards are determined by local committees which consists of volunteers from Bremer County communities. Bremer County Community Foundation committee members include: Madeleine Ambrose (chair), Lois Buhr, Amy Caster, Kristi Demuth, Mary Dietz, Deb Hanson, Joanne Jones, Billy Lehmkuhl, Steve Main, Brian Pins, Tab Ray, Judi Tripolino and Robert Whitney. Readlyn Community Fund committee members include: Sharon Davis, Jaci Hogan, Jill Krall (chair), Ron Oltrogge and Amy Sheppard.
Grants are awarded through a competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding. The 2021 grant cycle opens Jan. 1, 2021 with an application deadline of April 8, 2021. The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.