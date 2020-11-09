The ballots still left to be counted are fewer and fewer, but most news organizations have projected that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and California U.S. Sen. Kamala Devi Harris will be the next president and vice president.
Urging national unity and healing, Biden and Harris celebrated their apparent victory in Wilmington, Delaware, in front of hundreds of honking cars carrying supporters outside of the Chase Center. The victory gathering also included a fireworks and light show.
Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump vowed to challenge the results of the election in court and ask for recounts in Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.
But in Iowa, Republicans have kept their hold on state and local governments as well as the U.S. Senate seat up for grabs and also flipped one congressional district with another still undecided.
With the mixed national feelings among the two major parties, it was an equally mixed reaction to the Nov. 3 general election from local party officials and government leaders.
Bremer County Democratic Party Chairman Al Charlson said he was glad to hear that the Biden-Harris ticket seemed to be on the way to winning the race at the top of the ballot.
“I think that was the outcome that I had hoped for,” Charlson told Waverly Newspapers by phone on Monday. “I would say any of my other Democratic friends that I have visited with would say the same thing.”
Mark Smith, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party and a state senator from Marshalltown, said in a statement on Saturday, congratulated “two great Americans and the next leaders of our country.”
“A record number of Americans turned out in this election to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to restore decency to the White House, fight for working Iowans, and build our nation back better,” Smith said in the statement. “After four years of failed leadership, an inability to control the COVID-19 pandemic, and the greatest economic downtown since the Great Depression, voters made their voices heard at the ballot box and said enough was enough.
“Joe Biden’s message has always been to unite our country and serve as president for all Americans. He has outlined that those of different political views are opponents, not enemies. The American people spoke resoundingly for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our country. Iowa Democrats are so excited to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our next President and Vice President.”
Bob Brunkhorst, a former Republican state legislator and mayor of Waverly, also congratulated the Democratic ticket.
“(It was a) very close election and proves that every vote counts and demonstrates the need to keep the Electoral College,” Brunkhorst said in an text to Waverly Newspapers. “So, recounts are focused on particular location versus the entire U.S.
“I think with the heavy use of mail-in ballots the election officials will need to try to standardize rules among the states, too.”
Bremer County Republican Chairwoman Mary Beck said her party was disappointed by the presidential loss.
“Even though the republicans did not win the presidency this election, I believe in the integrity of the election process here in the USA,” Beck told Waverly Newspapers in a Monday email. “The election workers did an exceptional job in counting all those absentee ballots during the election process.”
Biden’s projected win was credited to the overwhelming use of absentee and mail-in ballots. In Iowa, Secretary of State Paul Pate reported about 14 hours after the Nov. 3 poll closure that more than 1 million Iowans cast their vote in that method as part of the more than 1,697,000 who turned out in 2020.
While Iowa’s vote tallies were done quickly, with absentee ballots being tabulated as early as Nov. 2, supporters of both Biden and President Donald Trump watched as the states that counted mail-in and early votes after those cast on Election Day slowly report those results. The news organizations projected Biden’s win after they called Pennsylvania at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, which put him over the 270-vote threshold needed to win the White House.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman cautioned the public to be aware of media projections in close races like this one.
“Just with any election, until the results have been certified, a ‘winner’ is not officially declared,” Hoffman said in a text. “In the 2000 election the general consensus of the media had projected Al Gore as the winner, until 47 days later it was made official that George W. Bush had actually won.
“When the election outcome is made official and the sun sets on Jan. 20, 2021, the person occupying the White House at that moment will be everyone’s President.”
State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, had a similar message. She said the states are the ones who certify the election results, not the newspapers and TV networks.
“And if the courts are asked to get involved then they have a role,” Salmon told Waverly Newspapers by email. “President Trump is bringing lawsuits charging election fraud and they must be decided before we can know the final outcome as this race was so close that those court decisions will affect the final outcome.”
However, down-ballot, the GOP performed well. Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes by 8.2 points, while Sen. Joni Ernst held off a challenge from Theresa Greenfield to win a second six-year term.
The congressional races of local interest, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, defeated freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, to return the 1st Congressional District to the red column, while State Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, easily defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, in the 4th District. Bremer County is in the 1st District and Butler County is in the 4th.
In the other two districts, Democrat Cindy Axne held onto her 3rd District seat in a rematch against former Congressman David Young, while the 2nd District race is too close to call, with Democratic State Sen. Rita Hart having a slim 163-vote lead on Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks after a counting error put Miller-Meeks in front on election night.
For the local legislators, Salmon held off Denver Democrat Carissa Froyum in House District 63, and State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, defeated Waverly’s Pam Egli in Senate District 32.
Also in Bremer County, Supervisor Ken Kammeyer earned his fifth term on the board after surpassing a challenge from Waverly business owner Dean Mitchell.
“I believe voters have definitely affirmed the conservative policies that we have pursued and have issued a mandate to continue fiscal responsibility, taxpayer protection, economic growth policies, protection of constitutional rights and liberties, support of law-enforcement, and pro-life legislation,” said Salmon, the state representative.
“Overall, the Republicans did extremely well in Bremer County and throughout our state,” added Hess, the Bremer GOP chair. “In particular the Bremer County Republican Party did well by retaining Dan Pickett, Sandy Salmon, Craig Johnson, and Joni Ernst. In addition, winning the first congressional district, Ashley Hinson, a thrilling part of this election.
“We are pleased to have the Republican leadership remain in Bremer County. I think our auditor, Shelly Wolf has done an outstanding job with the election here in Bremer County.”
Charlson, the Bremer Democratic chairman, echoed that sentiment.
“I’ll tip my hat again to Shelley Wolf and her team,” Charlson said. “We did have some poll observers and some observers involved in observing absentee ballot counting. This team of people does a great job. I commend them for running a very well-run election, and they had very large numbers, comparatively speaking. They handled it well.
“There was never any question in my mind about how the election was conducted.”