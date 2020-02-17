Though local Democrats felt the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses were ran smoothly until the reporting process began, the ensuing chaos forced the resignation of the Iowa Democratic Party chairman and led to the naming of a new leader.
On Wednesday, Troy Price submitted his resignation, citing the mounting pressure nationally over the delays of releasing the results from the caucuses. They stemmed from a combination of a faulty smartphone app that many precinct chairs and secretaries were unable to use which also transmitted inaccurate data as well as outside interference of the back-up hotline that prevented results from being called in.
“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” Price said in his letter. “As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.
“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”
As Price resigned, he called for an emergency meeting for Saturday. State Rep. Mark Smith, D-Marshalltown, was chosen as the interim chairman of the party.
“The challenges we face will not be easy, but we’ll face them with the undaunted courage and selfless sacrifice that elected the first Iowa women to US Congress, won three statewide offices, and expanded our organizing foundation in all 99 counties,” Smith said in a statement.
“Iowa Democrats will not be distracted. The spirit of our party and our commitment to our mission is only growing stronger. Have no doubt: we will beat Donald Trump, send Sen. (Joni) Ernst and Steve King packing, and win back our legislature this November – and we will do so more united than ever. That is my commitment as Chair to Iowa Democrats. We’re going to get the job done.”
Bremer County Democratic Party Chairman Al Charlson said that Price had done a good job of running the state party.
“I will give him credit for stepping up and taking responsibility for the problems that developed with the reporting system and stepping aside,” Charlson told Waverly Newspapers Monday morning. “It helps clear the air, so that the leadership can move forward with the things that need to be done with whatever they need to do on following up on the caucuses, but more so on refocusing our efforts on the fall election.”
Two Democratic candidates for state office said that the reaction from national media may be painting the wrong picture for what happened in Iowa.
Pam Egli, of Waverly, who is running for Senate District 32, currently held by Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, said all she had heard personally was how well the caucuses have been run locally.
“Everybody in Bremer County, Black Hawk County and Fayette County — I’ll hear a report (Monday) from Buchanan County — the people who ran the caucuses were well trained,” Egli said. “They’ve never had that kind of training before. The problem was obviously in the reporting.”
She added that at a meeting she attended, the people there were asked in a show of hands how they feel about the importance of the caucuses. It was a near 50-50 split to keep the system in place.
Egli said the point was that the caucus system has a large economic impact on the state.
However, Carissa Froyum, of Denver, who is running for House District 63, held by Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said change was needed to be made at the top of the IDP, even though Price had contributed much over the last three years since taking over following the 2016 election.
“I wasn’t surprised, given the external pressure to deal with the situation,” Froyum said. “The issues existed outside of the Iowa Democratic Party.”
She agreed that the local caucuses went as planned, and those who went for the first time had very good experiences. However, problems arose due to the changes following the 2016 caucuses, where the IDP had to report the initial alignment, final alignment and state delegate equivalents.
“We did a bunch of training within Bremer County that made things move really smooth within our county,” Froyum added. “The people on the ground in our county had a really good experience despite the aftermath of the caucuses.”
Elgi, the Senate candidate, said the blow-up came because the national media lost their stories for that night.
“They were not prepared,” she said. “MSNBC, CNN, they wanted to cover the caucuses, and they thought that the reporting was going to be in by 10. When it wasn’t, they had no story.”
Charlson, the county chairman, said the party’s focus all along has been on Nov. 3.
“We in Bremer County… our team of volunteers in this county were committed to give our voters the best opportunity to participate in caucuses successfully,” he said. “We generally feel we accomplished that.
“It’s fortunate of the disruption that it has caused at the state level, and it’s unfortunate the disruption has caused to the campaigns, who put a lot of time and effort and resources into actively campaigning in Iowa, and it kind of diluted the impact of their caucus effort.”
However, he believes that despite the recanvassing effort called for by the campaigns for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the results are generally known and who were successful.
“Exact numbers, here and there, they’re going to quibble about them,” Charlson said. “Do the best they can at the state level to clarify any questions that might remain, but basically, the expressed opinions of the Democratic voters in Iowa in terms of the candidates they were most comfortable with … is true in Bremer County, and I think is true across the state, are known.
“There are candidates who are using that information to build their case to move on to New Hampshire and now to move on to Nevada and South Carolina. The people who won in Iowa are saying, ‘We won in Iowa.’ Those numbers aren’t going to change very much.”