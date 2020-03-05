Did you know 100% of the blood transfused in local hospitals is generously provided by LifeServe Blood Center blood donors?
Giving blood is a good thing no matter where you do it, but only blood donated locally with LifeServe will end up helping your community’s hospital or medical center. National collection organizations may hold blood drives in our area, but those donations are taken out of state and never help patients in our area.
Make sure your blood stays in your hospital and helps your neighbor! Join us at an upcoming blood drive in your area.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.