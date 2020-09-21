Waverly Newspapers editor Anelia K. Dimitrova reached out to area politicians, challengers, law students and lawyers to put on the record their thoughts on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
They were asked what their impressions are of the 27-year member of the high court and how they believe her successor should be installed, being that Tuesday marks six weeks prior to the 2020 general election.
Here are the responses received by the newspaper by Monday.
Carissa Froyum, Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 63, Denver:
1. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero whose tireless work ensured that the American dream is available to girls and women. In 1971, she led the first Supreme Court’s ruling against discrimination based on sex. If you are a woman who expects equal treatment in her life, Ginsburg paved the legal way for you to do so.
Ginsburg also showed us through her relationship with Antonin Scalia that people are more important than politics. She believed in the power of dissent, that minority legal opinions would pave the way for a better future for us all.
2. Washington leaders need to honor the precedent they created when they blocked the Merrick nomination. Anything short of that is a power grab of the highest hypocrisy.
State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, House District 63:
1. Justice Ginsburg certainly helped pave the way towards greater participation of women in politics and serving in the fields of law and government. For that I am grateful for her example and success. She also serves as a great role model for devotion to the law and her work as a jurist and fighting tenaciously for her beliefs. Blessings for her family as they mourn her passing and make many adjustments.
2. I think it best to take time to appreciate her contribution and allow her family to lay her to rest before we turn our attention to filling her position on the Supreme Court. Then the process of nominating and confirming the next justice can begin.
Pam Egli, Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 32, Waverly:
1) RBG stood for gender equality including rights for widowers. She opened the world to women for personal and professional development.That she stood up for a man whose wife passed away to help him receive Social Security benefits for their child. Prior to that it was only allowed to women who lost a spouse.
Someone will be nominated to the Court, but she will never be replaced.
2) I know the President has the right and authority to submit a nominee. However, I believe that the Senate should not bring it to a vote after the precedent set in 2016. We should hold the Senators to their word during that unsettling time.
Let the people speak.
State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, Senate District 32:
The life of United States Supreme Court Justice, Bader Ginsburg represents a legacy of strong personal beliefs across many issues. Justice Bader Ginsburg exemplifies a remarkable public servant and we extend her family our sympathy and condolences.
Emily Russell, law student at Drake and former Wartburg College student, founder of Wartburg’s Turning Point USA chapter:
As a law student who is currently getting adjusted to the challenges of law school, I am inspired by RBG not only getting through law school while raising a child, but also helping her husband get through law school on top of all of that when he became very sick. As someone who will be entering the legal community, I am inspired by her unlikely friendship with Justice Scalia. It gives me hope that I can find friends within the legal profession despite differences in political views.
Lana Luhring, Bremer County Bar Association chairwoman:
Her life story is incredibly important especially for women as she was discriminated against on the basis of sex. She graduated first in her class at Columbia and was not offered any jobs.
She spent her life fighting injustice. Supporting and defending women by advocating that they are equal to their male counterparts.
I also think it is important to take time to carefully vet any replacement and the country should wait until after the election. Pushing things too fast will lead to more civil unrest.