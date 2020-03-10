Local pianists Kelly Parker and Jean Hilbert collaborated in concert on March 1 at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls to help raise funds for the refurbishment of the Hearst Center’s Steinway D.
The program included music by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Scarlatti, Ibert, Tchaikovsky and more as well as duets, original compositions and arrangements of popular hits. The concert resulted in nearly $4,000 from donations and matching funds toward the refurbishing of the Steinway D.
The Steinway D was purchased in 1989 by the Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board for use by the community and for musical performances. The piano was originally built in 1957, and was refinished by Lundak Piano in Traer before delivery to the Hearst.
The piano was purchased for only $13,000, but today is valued for far more. It is a highlight for performers near and far. The Hearst staff often receives comments with regards to how wonderful it is to play.
Patrons often ask to play the piano, which fills the galleries with wonderful, unexpected music from time to time. On a more regular basis, students and teachers practice and perform and visiting musicians play concerts. It is a beautiful instrument that we feel lucky to have!
Donations are still being accepted and may be made via check to the Hearst Center with “piano” in the memo line or via phone at 319-273-8641.