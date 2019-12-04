Welcome to the local roundup, a weekly article in which we will be providing the latest happenings with the area high school sports teams.
This week, we'll be focusing on the area boys and girls basketball teams which have kicked off their respective seasons. The information provided below is that which is not covered in our featured stories, which you can find on the website's sports page.
Boys basketball
- After losing badly to Crestwood in its first game of the year, the Denver boys basketball team responded by beating Sumner-Fredericksburg 71-41 on Tuesday inside the Cyclone Center. The Cyclones are back in action Friday at Columbus Catholic.
- Clarksville began its season Monday against Rockford, a game the Indians lost 77-52. Kelton Kluiter led the team with 17 points in the loss. Clarksville will go for its first win Friday against Janesville.
- Just like Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield began its 2019-20 season with a loss to Rockford, which came Tuesday. The Huskies lost 56-52, and will look to bounce back Friday against Northwood-Kensett.
- The North Butler boys team defeated Northwood-Kensett 52-42 on Tuesday in its season opener. Senior Eric Brehmer led the way with 19 points. The Bearcats will host Newman Catholic on Friday.
- Sumner-Fredericksburg has had a tough start to the season, falling to Waterloo West (36-18) on Nov. 25 and Denver (71-41) on Tuesday. It'll go for its first win Friday at Dike-New Hartford.
- Tripoli began its season in nail-biting fashion Tuesday, defeating Riceville 39-38 on the road despite being outscored 10-4 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers face Don Bosco on Friday.
Girls basketball
- The Denver girls basketball team's search for its first win of 2019-20 continues, as the Cyclones lost to No. 3 Dike-New Hartford 58-24 on Tuesday at Dike High School. The 0-4 Cyclones' tough start to the season comes with a qualifier: they have played two ranked teams in a row (Denver lost to No. 8 Crestwood on Monday), both of which are a class higher.
- Clarksville, the No. 7 ranked team in Class 1A, began its season in absolutely dominant fashion, as the Indians beat Rockford 62-19 on Monday in Clarksville. It was a resounding start to what should be a promising season for Clarksville.
- The Nashua-Plainfield girls have started their season 0-2, but the losses have come by just a combined seven points. The Huskies lost to Tripoli 45-42 on Nov. 26 and then lost to Rockford 47-43 on Tuesday. They host Northwood-Kensett on Friday.
- Speaking of Northwood-Kensett: North Butler dominated the Vikings in its first game of the season, 45-28. North Butler hosts Newman Catholic on Friday.
- Sumner-Fredericksburg began its season successfully at 2-0, but the Cougars have dropped two straight after losing to Jesup on Tuesday. S-F (2-2) will look to bounce back Friday against Dike-New Hartford.
- The Tripoli Panthers began their season with a 45-42 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Nov. 26, but they've fallen to 1-1 after losing to Riceville by 3 points on Tuesday. They take on Don Boscoe at home Friday night.
- Wapsie Valley sits at 1-1 after beating Don Bosco to begin the season and losing badly to Hudson on Tuesday, 56-22.