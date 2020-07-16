DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
Janesville: Kassandra Dolan, Dean’s List, and Gillian Gergen, Dean’s List
Sumner: Julia Buchholz, President’s List
