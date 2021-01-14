Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FORT DODGE — Iowa Central Community College announced the students who had earned honors for the fall 2020 semester.

To make the president’s list, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average out of a 4-point scale and be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours. Dean’s list honorees must earn a 3.5-3.999 GPA with the same six-credit-hour minimum.

Area students making the honors lists include the following:

President’s list

Waverly: Olivia Chapin and Payton Leonard

Dean’s list

Nashua: Carlee Smith

