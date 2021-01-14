Veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help stop pet overpopulation with the 20th annual Neuter-A-Tomcat event in February.
Please contact these veterinary clinics directly to make an appointment to neuter your farm, stray, or free-roaming cat. The cost is $30 and this fee is a donation to the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s spay and neuter program. Please have your cat(s) contained in individual carriers. Some clinics may offer or require additional vaccinations, which may incur an additional charge.
The following clinics will be participating on designated days:
Advanced Pet Care Clinic, Cedar Falls, Mondays and Wednesdays in February, 319-277-7675
Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, Waverly location only, Thursdays in February, 319-352-3722
Budreau Veterinary Clinic, Cedar Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 319-988-4760
Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo, in February by appointment, spay surgery offered for $45, 319-232-6887
Cedar Valley Veterinary Center, Cedar Falls, in February by appointment, 319-277-4564
Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort, Cedar Falls, Monday, Feb. 1, 319-277-2354
Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, Waterloo, Saturday, Feb. 20, 319-232-5292
Pawsitive Pet Care, Waterloo, Tuesdays in February by appointment, 319-234-7511
Purr-Sonal Care Cat Clinic, Waterloo, in February by appointment, 319-232-2228
Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Cedar Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 9, by appointment 319-277-1883
Waverly Veterinary Clinic, Waverly, Thursday, Feb. 25, by appointment for current clients only 319-352-5732
More detailed information for each location can be found at www.CedarBendHumane.org. Last year, over 100 stray, farm and free-roaming cats were neutered to help prevent hundreds of unwanted, neglected and abandoned litters of kittens.
CBHS Mission: P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to: Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.