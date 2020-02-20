Waverly-based Brothers in Christ Productions invites you to attend the premiere of their latest short film “Stand Firm.”
The film is the second in a trilogy that started with their previous film “Crave.” The film was shot in the Cedar Valley, including Waverly, Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
“Stand Firm” tells the story of Claire Dawson, an atheist who became a Christian while at college. Now as the semester is ending, Claire prepares to head home for the first time since becoming a Christian and plans to share her new found faith with her family and friends.
The premiere will take place at 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar Falls. Admission to the event is free. The night will kick off with a special showing of “Crave” and will include a sneak peek at what is to come in the final part of the trilogy.