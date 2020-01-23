AMES — More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).
Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.
Graduates from the area include:
Clarksville: Austin Janssen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Sumner: Megan Matt, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering, Cum Laude
Tripoli: Jared Danner, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering,
Waverly: Brian Bradford, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Cum Laude; and Kaleb Cornick, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude