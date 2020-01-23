Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Iowa State University

AMES — More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).

Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.

Graduates from the area include:

Clarksville: Austin Janssen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

Sumner: Megan Matt, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering, Cum Laude

Tripoli: Jared Danner, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering,

Waverly: Brian Bradford, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Cum Laude; and Kaleb Cornick, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude