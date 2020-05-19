CEDAR RAPIDS — The Grand Lodge of Iowa, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, has awarded scholarships totaling $129,500 to 70 graduating seniors of Iowa’s public high schools.
The awards, $1,850 each, are in recognition of the students’ academic performance, community activities, leadership and financial need.
Local students Julia Reed and Ryan Sand, both from Waverly-Shell Rock High School were selected as scholarship recipients from a group of 466 applicants.
The Grand Lodge of Iowa has awarded more than $1.2 million is scholarships from an endowment fund established to recognize the accomplishments and potential of young Iowans.
Believed to be the world’s oldest fraternity, Masonry is an organization dedicated to building character among its members. Membership is open to men at least 18 years old. There are 242 Masonic lodges in communities across the state.