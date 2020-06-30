An affinity group will be meeting via Google Meet at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday during the month of July and then shift to a new schedule starting Aug. 1. The first Google Meet will be on Tuesday, July 7.
In the discussion, a variety of sources will be drawn upon, which include the works of Ibram X. Kendi, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Debby Irving, Latasha Morrison, Austin Channing Brown, Ali Michael, Jemar Tisby, and Robin DiAngelo.
What is an affinity group? Affinity groups are opportunities for people to gather together around an important identifier, such as race, gender, orientation, religious heritage, or ethnic background.
“As a white person, how have you responded to the news lately? Have you felt overwhelmed, enraged, directionless, or morally combative? Maybe you — a liberal, moderate, or conservative — believe you have it all figured out? This affinity group welcomes you to explore: your responses; the impacts of racist policies and ideas in your life; and how white people can ally with people of color as conscious practitioners of antiracism.” Jacqueline Jeffcoat Schedtler, leader of the group said.
The aim of the group will be to create a space in which whites can actively self-reflect and learn about whiteness (and its implications) — without asking people of color to do the heavy lifting and further endure our missteps.
“This work is essential if whites hope to confront racism.” Jeffcoat Schedtler said.
The group works to resist passivity, denial, neutrality, deflection, and (moral) superiority as they engage in discussions and learnings regarding racial justice. While this is the aim of the group, they welcome the attendance of any interested party.
“If you’re still not sure about joining, check out this article by Ali Michael et al. to better understand how such groups function at www.racialequitytools.org/resourcefiles/whiteaffinitygroup.pdf.” Jeffcoat Schedtler said.
For more details or to sign up, please contact Jacqueline Jeffcoat Schedtler at jjeffcoatschedtler@gmail.com.