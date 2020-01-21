Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Bremer County Republican Central Committee would like to announce the 2020 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the locations listed below for each precinct.

City of Plainfield, Polk, and Douglas Townships, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 3 delegates

Lafayette and Warren Townships, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 3 delegates

Waverly Ward I and East Washington Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 5 delegates

Waverly Ward II and Northeast 1/4 of Section 36 in Washington Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates

Waverly Ward III, The Centre , 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 2 delegates

Waverly Ward IV, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates

Waverly Ward V and West Washington Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates

City of Janesville and Jackson Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates

City of Denver and Jefferson Township, Denver High School, 541 E Eagle St, Denver, 8 delegates

City of Readlyn, Maxfield and Franklin Townships, Denver High School, 541 E Eagle, St, Denver, 4 delegates

City of Tripoli and Fremont Township, Sumner High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner, 3 delegates

City of Frederika, Frederika and LeRoy Townships, Sumner High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner, 1 delegate

City of Sumner, Dayton and Sumner Townships, Sumner High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner, 6 delegates

The precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:

Elect 2 persons, Republican residents of the precinct to serve on the County Central Committee.

Elect 51 delegates and alternate delegates to the Bremer County Republican convention held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The number of delegates to be elected at each caucus listed above.

Propose and vote on platform planks to send to County Conventions.

Voter Registration forms will be available to register or update your information.

The Bremer County Convention will meet on Saturday, March 14.