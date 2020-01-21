The Bremer County Republican Central Committee would like to announce the 2020 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the locations listed below for each precinct.
City of Plainfield, Polk, and Douglas Townships, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 3 delegates
Lafayette and Warren Townships, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 3 delegates
Waverly Ward I and East Washington Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 5 delegates
Waverly Ward II and Northeast 1/4 of Section 36 in Washington Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates
Waverly Ward III, The Centre , 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 2 delegates
Waverly Ward IV, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates
Waverly Ward V and West Washington Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates
City of Janesville and Jackson Township, The Centre, 1211 4th St SW, Waverly, 4 delegates
City of Denver and Jefferson Township, Denver High School, 541 E Eagle St, Denver, 8 delegates
City of Readlyn, Maxfield and Franklin Townships, Denver High School, 541 E Eagle, St, Denver, 4 delegates
City of Tripoli and Fremont Township, Sumner High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner, 3 delegates
City of Frederika, Frederika and LeRoy Townships, Sumner High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner, 1 delegate
City of Sumner, Dayton and Sumner Townships, Sumner High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner, 6 delegates
The precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:
Elect 2 persons, Republican residents of the precinct to serve on the County Central Committee.
Elect 51 delegates and alternate delegates to the Bremer County Republican convention held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The number of delegates to be elected at each caucus listed above.
Propose and vote on platform planks to send to County Conventions.
Voter Registration forms will be available to register or update your information.
The Bremer County Convention will meet on Saturday, March 14.