In 1955, Lockheed had three major contracts with the military including the F-104 fighter airplane; Columbine II, the presidential airplane for Eisenhower; and the Constellation weather and radar airplane.
I was assigned to the Constellation project which was an adapted version of Lockheed’s commercial passenger plane. It was easily distinguishable by its airfoil shaped fuselage, four propeller engines, and its triple rudder. With security clearance, I also had the privilege of visiting the F-104 and Columbine II manufacturing centers and was even permitted to climb aboard presidential Columbine II as it was being assembled and outfitted.
The mission of our technical contract group was to coordinate all contract changes which meant working with and getting change approvals from each department – departments which included, fuselage, empennage, power, hydraulics, electrical, mechanical, and last but not least, weight and balance. Then the proposed change package became a matter of negotiating such changes with the customer. It was a lengthy but most necessary process. In the meantime, fabrication and assembly of the airplane continued to the extent there was no involvement with the ECP’s – Engineering Change Proposals.
Lockheed, headed up by a superb management team, fit the mold of a world class company, thanks, in part, to its extremely lucrative portfolio of government contracts which provided the wherewithal to implement and promote its premier employee enlightenment programs.
Even though employment levels at Lockheed reached into the several thousands, every single employee was well-steeped in knowing company philosophy, goals, achievements, and activities. Through an extensive communication program, each employee, whatever his or her position, was treated as though he or she was a member of a small close family. For any company, that is an extraordinary feat to accomplish.
As starters for Lockheed’s program, every new employee was thoroughly indoctrinated in the company history, coupled with its philosophy and corporate mission – and that was only the beginning. Weekly newsletters, periodic meetings, and personal visits from the top echelon kept every employee up-to-date as to what was going on at Lockheed.
In the Technical Contract Department, two hours each day were set aside for each employee to independently read trade journals and related magazine articles which were circulated from desk to desk as required reading. It was a great tool to keep everyone informed as to the happenings throughout the aircraft industry. In addition, we received a weekly company-wide newsletter which kept us abreast of internal company matters. Also, we received a bi-weekly report on activities strictly within our department supplemented by informational and instructional meetings.
But even with all that, there was another awareness activity which I looked forward to above all others. Each Tuesday, I was assigned to spend two hours from 1 to 3 p.m. in a specially equipped visual aid room – not with my fellow departmental cohorts, but with others outside my department – and sometime during each week, the rest of my cohorts were likewise assigned.
It was interesting to be part of a 24-person group who were assigned on a “Vertical” basis from all the other Constellation engineering departments within the big 1000 employee room. It was a great opportunity to hear in depth the top company officials tell all about the latest in Lockheed land, and to participate in brainstorming solutions for the Company’s problems that were presented at the meeting.