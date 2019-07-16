The most memorable Lockheed once-a-week-brainstorming-session I attended was when “Fish” Salmon was on hand to tell us about his recent harrowing experience while testing the armament of the FX-104 fighter aircraft.
As Lockheed’s senior test pilot, Fish had already successfully put the FX-104 through its paces, and the stubbed wing plane, capable of speeds in excess of 2,000 miles per hour, passed all its tests with flying colors. Fish told us that the only remaining test before the FX-104 was certified by the military to go into production, was the firing of the armament over an uninhabited area of the Mojave Desert.
Fish said, “I leveled off at 10,000 feet, and as I neared a speed of over 1,200 miles per hour, I fired the armament, caught up with my own bullets, and my plane was shot down. I bailed out and landed safely as the plane crashed harmlessly in an isolated part of the Mojave.”
Fish’s incredible second-by-second account of the incident captivated me. It was hard to believe that there, right in front of me, he was standing without a scratch, telling his story as if it had been nothing more than a minor car fender bender.
Fish continued saying that various tactical fixes were being considered to prevent a repeat of his shoot down. He explained in detail the physics of bullet trajectory, along with a lot of other technical matters.
“One solution,” he said, “was to install a device on the plane which would automatically alter the altitude in an upward mode after each firing burst.” “Another similar fix,” he said, “would alter the direction of the plane to the right or left of the bullet’s path.”
Jokingly, I whispered to the engineer sitting next to me and told him my idea of a sure fix. Fish took notice, pointed to me, and said, “Tell the rest of us what you just said.”
Sheepishly, I said, “Sir, I was just making a ridiculous joke.”
Fish persisted, “However ridiculous it might be, we want it in the meeting record.”
I was in a pickle with no way out. I shook my head and meekly said, “Well, Fish, instead of firing the guns at the plane in front of you, why not get in front of him and shoot the bullets out of the back of the plane.”
The room became deathly quiet and then there was an eruption of scoffing laughter, I lowered my head, looked mindlessly at my shoes, and tried to hide my humiliating embarrassment. When the laughter and elbow jostling subsided,
Fish, in a tone of seriousness, chided my mockers, and said, “Please don’t laugh; we are looking at that as one possible solution.”
I looked up, no longer distressed, just in time to see Fish give me a smile and a thumbs up.
Nearly 20 years later when I was building my house on Ellis Drive in Charles City, and Al Culbert and I were doing the electrical wiring, I related the story to him. As a pilot himself, Al was intrigued. The following week he handed me an aviation magazine pointed to an article he had paper clipped, and said, “Look at this!” The headline read, “Fish Salmon and son die in air crash.”
Wide-eyed, I quickly read the account of the accident. It told of Fish being a test pilot for Lockheed and after leaving the company he became an independent commercial pilot ferrying used industrial machinery and equipment from California to Alaska. Upon investigation of the crash, the FAA concluded that on take off, the plane failed to become airborne due to an overload which far exceeded safe-weight limits.
I thought, “How ironic it was that after surviving years of dangerous test piloting missions, he lost his life in a routine flight.”