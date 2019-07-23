Except for Bill and his administrative staff, the rest of us in the Technical Contract Department (TCD), were on the payroll as short termers. We planned to resign sometime in the not-too-distant future to pursue other interests. In my case, I planned to leave Lockheed as soon as I had passed the California bar exam. It seemed as though all of us had our ambitions to pursue other careers that were totally unrelated to our positions at Lockheed, and the diversity of ambitions amazed me.
DON SMITH
Don, who worked at the desk to my right, aspired to be an author, but didn’t fit the description of authors we normally envision. He was of medium height, reserved and would never be someone you would spot in a crowd. As we got to know each other, he casually mentioned that he had already published a fictional piece entitled, “Adventures in Oatmeal.” I was intrigued by the title, and Don said his book was available at the Pickwick Book Store in Los Angeles. In an almost bashful voice Don said, “I will even autograph it if you buy it.”
The next Saturday, I drove to the Pickwick store with every intention of making a purchase. But, when I had it in my hand, I was disappointed. It was a small slim book, not much larger than a monograph work. I sat down on the floor, joined other browsers, and in short order, read the book from cover to cover. It amused me that Don used the pen name “George Vermont” (“George” for George Washington, and “Vermont” – an anagram of “Mt. Vernon” for Washington’s home). But, I was in for a letdown. I thought the book was second rate, and at $10 a copy, I was not interested in taking it home with me. However, 55 years later, I thought it would be nice to add it to my collection of books by authors I knew personally. But an internet search turned up nothing. Thankfully, our local Charles City library came through, borrowed a copy from government archives, and let me make a copy of “Adventures in Oatmeal.”
Don Smith’s writing style was heavy on wry humor and bordered on the cynical. One day, I joined Don and others at the water cooler where we discussed the best place to shop for a new TV set at wholesale prices. I got a taste of his quirky humor when he whispered in my ear saying, “I know where you can get a really good deal.” “Where?” I asked. “Do you know where Van Nuys is?” he softly whispered. “Yes,” I answered. He said, “There’s a place called Harry’s.” “OK,” I said waiting for him to tell me more about a great deal. He pulled me away from the group, looked around to make sure no one else could hear, lowered his voice, and said, “Don’t tell anyone, but Harry will sell you a brand new TV set – no questions asked, FOR RETAIL!” I shook my head, punched him on the arm, and went back to my desk wondering what in the world made Don tick!
DICK LINCOLN
Dick was another writer in our department who had high hopes of becoming a full-time successful author. He was as good as Don Smith was poor. A big name plate adorned his desk for all to see and said simply, “THE UNKNOWN LINCOLN.” In reality though, he had an eager audience for his short fictional stories – women’s magazines. Every day “Linc” brown bagged his lunch, put his feet up on his desk and pulled out his pad and pen. He wrote while he munched his lunch and completed at least one short story each week. Most of them were sold to magazines like “Colliers”, “Ladies Home Companion" and “McCall’s” for $200 to $400 each. I have no doubt that his ambitions were realized.