Doug Evans and Phil Meiner were two other interesting engineering/legal technicians in our Lockheed group.
Doug Evans
Doug, a young, handsome, blond, blue-eyed, fun-loving guy whose infectious grin popularized him with everyone in the department, was always up to some zany antic. He was at his best one noon when he pranced around the department with a thick insulated bag, and gave everyone a Dixie Cup of vanilla ice cream – the familiar round container which had a cover with a tab to lift off. We had our Dixie Cups but not the little wooden spoons that went with them. Amid shouts of “Hey, Doug, I didn’t get my wooden spoon,” Doug snapped his fingers, shook his head again, and said, “Oh Shucks, I forgot to get them.”
But I noticed, as he sauntered back to his desk, that he had a wide smile plastered over his face. Right away I knew he was up to something – but what I wondered as I searched my desk for some kind of utensil to use to eat my ice cream.
Some of the guys had regular silverware in their desk drawers and the “no wooden spoons” was not a problem for them. Others rummaged through their desks to come up with something that would work. It was interesting to see their ingenuity at work. One resourceful person didn’t fight it. He removed the cover, set the Dixie Cup aside; and, after the ice cream had completely melted, he drank it down. As I ate my ice cream with a small plastic ruler, I glance over at Doug’s desk. He was jotting down everyone’s effort in a notebook. I couldn’t resist letting him know that I knew what he was up to. Doug was a psychology major and attended night school at the local community college. He admitted, with a charming grin, that the “no spoon” was an experiment he was conducting for an assignment on behavioral science in his class. How I wish I could have seen the account he turned in to his professor.
Phil Meiner
Phil Meiner sat at the desk to my left. When we first met, I had the impression that he would have no trouble winning the most-ugly-man competition at one of the local bars. But when I got to know him, that feeling fell by the wayside. His warm and engaging personality swept away such thoughts and I, like all the other department cohorts, regarded Phil as a beautiful person.
Quickly Phil and I became great friends, and I felt honored when he shared with me some very personal things in his life. Born and raised in Texas, Phil had graduated from the University of Texas Law School. He fully expected, as a practicing lawyer, to handle all the legal work associated with his father’s oil wells. In that regard we had stimulating conversations concerning the differences in property rights between Texas and Iowa. Phil introduced me to oil, gas, and mineral rights in Iowa while I enlightened him on Iowa property owner’s obligations to fence in and fence out animals. It made for great talk over coffee.
But Texas and Iowa law was in the past for both of us. Without bitterness or rancor Phil told me that his father continued to have all his legal work done by a long-time lawyer friend and elected not to give Phil the opportunity to do it. While disappointed, Phil was relieved that he would not have the legal responsibility of directing the family fortunes. In fact, Phil felt his father’s decision was really a Godsend, leaving Phil to pursue his real passion – a career in the movie industry in California.
I was fascinated by Phil’s goal of becoming a movie director, and his plan had already been put in motion when we first met. He had assembled an array of hopeful movie “wannabes”. Together they worked off-hours from their regular employment – most of whom were in our Lockheed department and each had a unique game plan to break into the movie industry in a multitude of disciplines. The “wannabes” pooled their money and leased a small but respected theater close to Hollywood studios.
Every Monday morning, I eagerly listened to Phil’s update on the group’s activities over the weekend. As the project progressed, Phil, who was a personal friend of Fess Parker (of Daniel Boone fame), and University of Texas classmate, worked with Fess in promoting the group to the big shots in Hollywood to encourage them to come see their showcase production. Each member in the group had high hopes that their individual talents would be recognized at the showcase event and the doors to the movie studios would open up for them.
