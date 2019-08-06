As stated in last week’s article, Phil Meiner and other movie “wannabes” had pooled their money and leased a small theater close to Hollywood studios. Each member in the group had high hopes that their individual talents would be recognized at the showcase event and the doors to the movie studios would open up for them.
When the date for the big showcase performance was just a scant two months away, Phil said he was inviting me as his special guest and that he would introduce me to Fes Parker. After work that day I rushed home to tell Donna the thrilling news that we were going to meet Fess Parker. Sadly, I never got the chance to meet Fess. Donna met me at the door sobbing hysterically. I let my briefcase drop to the floor and held her tightly while she sobbed in my arms. It was a long time before she calmed down enough to look up at me with pleading eyes. “What is it?” I asked, and more tears flowed as I gripped her arms and asked, “Are you sick?” She shook her head. I ventured another question. “Is the pregnancy OK?” She nodded “Yes” through streaming tears.
“John,” she said, “I want to go back home to Iowa now.” In surprise, I asked “But why?” She moved her hand higher on my cheek, her tear-filled eyes met mine, and she said, “I have a premonition that something is going to happen to my father. We have to go back now!” My mind raced. All our plans for a future life in California had been dashed. It was a choice I didn’t want to make, but deep down I knew we would be on our way back to Iowa by the end of the week.
The next day – Tuesday – I gave Lockheed notice of my resignation on Friday. There was a lot to do over the next few days, including making arrangements to give up our apartment; disconnect phone service; pay utility bills; and dispose of our furniture. I contacted a used furniture store dealer and sold him all the furniture except the smaller items which we managed to squeeze into our Ford. On Friday, my last day at Lockheed, the department guys treated me to a going-away lunch. It was hard to bid that unique bunch good-bye, especially my boss who patted me on the back, gave me a hug, and said with a smile “No need to go back to work – take off.”
The next morning, we pulled out of our apartment parking lot at 4:00 o’clock, drove out of Burbank, and headed east to the mountains which were silhouetted in darkness by the rising sun. We were on our way home to Iowa after only a six-months absence.
EPILOGUE: Four months later at age 58, Donna’s father died of a sudden massive heart attack.