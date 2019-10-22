Lois Ann Gott, 71, of Sumner passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bartels Home in Waverly, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracey Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
A public visitation will be held from 3 PM — 7 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.
Lois was born on November 25, 1947 to Ernest and Myrtle (Jennings-Harms) Pries at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, Iowa. She was baptized on December 25, 1947 and confirmed on March 26, 1961 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Lois received her high school diploma from Sumner Community Schools on May 24, 1966.
Lois was united to marriage to Albert Gott on April 30, 1967 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, Iowa. Six children were born to this union.
She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the quilting club. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Banks Study Group, and Evangelist Group. While her children were growing up she also volunteered as a Girl Scout and Cub Cadette leader. Lois loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, most recently playing cards and Domino’s with her granddaughters helped her pass the time.
Lois is survived by her six children, Janet (John) Hyman of Washburn, Jennifer (Brad) Gordon of Fairbank, and their children, Brittnie, Danielle and Seth, Daryl (Jenni) Gott of Maynard and their children Seger and Sawyer, Cindy (Curtis) Hansel of Waverly, and their children Emma, Sydney, and Ella, Mike (Annie) Gott of Sumner, and Tim Gott of Hopkinton, and his daughter, Sophie; two brothers, Larry Pries of Fredericksburg and Lee (Mary) Pries and their son, Andrew of Sumner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and her parents.