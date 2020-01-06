Lois Mae “Loey” Dunlap passed away at Aldersgate Retirement Community on December 9, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was 90 years old.
Mrs. Dunlap was born on April 27, 1929 in Monticello, Iowa to her parents, Samuel and Gertrude Clark. As an only child, she was known to be a tomboy playing with her friends and many cousins in the rural Jones County, IA environment. As she grew up, she became active in her high school as a cheerleader and a band majorette. While at Monticello High School, Lois met her future husband at a basketball tournament where he played for an opposing team.
She married Charles “Sonny” Dunlap of Anamosa, IA in 1948. The Dunlaps lived in Ft. Madison for three years. They were long-time residents of Anamosa and Waverly, IA where they began their family and raised three children, twin daughters Michele and Renee, and a son, Mark.
Mrs. Dunlap was a devoted wife and mother with a talent for cultivating friendships and community ties. She adapted to any life circumstance with grace. Lois was involved in several endeavors, such as real estate, church organizations, and Welcome Wagon. She was especially fond of her time working at the Student Union at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA.
Upon retirement, the Dunlaps moved to Del Tura in North Fort Myers, FL and then on to The Villages, FL. They enjoyed over 25 years in the Florida sunshine and Lois became very socially involved in their communities with dance, music, and art. She also became an accomplished tennis player, and was an avid swimmer, golfer and bike rider. The beach was her happy place, and she appreciated being able to travel to destinations around the world, such as Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, and Hawaii with her husband of 71 years, and occasionally their children and friends.
Lois hosted friends and family often in their Florida homes, as she continued to bring enjoyment to the lives of those around her. Lois was an energy giver with a perpetual smile and brought much joy to the lives of those she touched, and was especially fond of holiday seasons.
Mrs. Dunlap is survived by her husband, Charles, son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Francie Dunlap of Indian Trail, NC; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Renee Dunlap and Michele Ray.
A memorial service will take place at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello IA on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a 1 p.m. visitation with refreshments. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mrs. Dunlap’s life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Audubon Society.